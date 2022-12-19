Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

Dec 19, 2022
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
WEEK16_KnowYourFoe_Comporium(1)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers will be eager to flush Sunday's dismal 24-16 loss at home to Pittsburgh, so it's a good thing this week is short.

Carolina (5-9) will host its final home game of the regular season when Detroit (7-7) comes to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Panthers are 7-3 all-time against the Lions, including a 5-1 record at home. Carolina shut out Detroit in their last meeting, winning 20-0 at home in November 2020.

Here's what to know about the Lions:

COMPLEMENTARY WIN OVER JETS KEEPS PLAYOFF HOPES ALIVE

The Lions started the season 1-6 and didn't look like they'd be making any waves in the NFC wild-card picture. Then, they got into November.

Since Week 9, Detroit has won six of their last seven games, falling only to Buffalo by three points on Thanksgiving.

The Lions know they'll have to win out to position themselves for the postseason, and they narrowly gutted out a 20-17 win at the Jets on Sunday.

Detroit's day included a 47-yard punt return touchdown from Kalif Raymond, a stronger defensive effort (particularly against the run, allowing New York 50 rush yards on 22 attempts), and a game-winning touchdown drive capped off by a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright from quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit's defense sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson twice in New York's final drive of the game, which helped set up for a game-tying field goal attempt from 58 yards out that Greg Zuerlein missed.

The Lions have now won three straight and come to Charlotte with momentum.

"We fully believe in each other," Goff said to the team website after the game. "Just know someone is going to make a play and do something right, and that's half the battle."

Kalif Raymond
Adam Hunger/AP

GOFF HEADS UP HIGH-SCORING OFFENSE

Though last week's 20-point outing didn't show their offense at its best, the Lions have one of the league's more formidable scoring units.

Detroit averages 26.4 points per game, tied with Cincinnati for fifth in the NFL, and features multiple weapons in its passing game, ranked eighth in the league averaging 249.1 yards per game.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is closing in on the first 1,000-yard season of his young career, totaling 974 yards on 89 catches with six touchdowns this year. He put up 76 yards on seven receptions against New York.

Raymond, who brought back the Lions' punt return score, has also stepped up this year. He added 53 yards against the Jets to his 454-yard season total.

Jameson Williams, a first-round draft pick recovering from an ACL tear sustained at the end of his college career, hasn't been pushed too far in his rookie year. But his first NFL reception went for a 41-yard touchdown against the Vikings in Week 14.

Goff has completed 64.9 percent of his passes this year for 3,604 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions with a 62.4 quarterback rating that ranks sixth in the league. He also hasn't thrown an interception in the last six games.

The Lions average 126.1 rush yards per game, 13th in the league, paced by running backs Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift.

Williams has put up 839 rush yards on 217 attempts with 14 touchdowns this year, while Swift adds 427 rush yards and 276 receiving yards with six combined touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown
Seth Wenig/AP

DEFENSE TRENDING UP

The Lions' defense hadn't been winning games for them throughout their win streaks, but they produced two critical sacks in the final drive against New York and shuttered the Jets' ground game last week.

Detroit sacked Wilson four times, with defensive linemen Romeo Okwara and John Cominsky coming up with stops on the last drive.

The Lions have also benefited from the impact of their second-overall pick from this year's draft, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson leads Detroit with 7.0 sacks in his rookie year, adding two interceptions and a fumble recovery to his stat line.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs continued the Lions' takeaway streak with his first career interception against the Jets. Detroit has come up with at least one takeaway in 13 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is the Lions' leading tackler. He has posted 105 tackles this season and added six pass deflections and an interception. Safety DeShon Elliott injured his shoulder against the Jets, but he has totaled 91 tackles this year (70 solo) with an interception.

Panthers vs. Lions Through The Years

Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
1 / 51

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
4 / 51

DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET194
5 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
6 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

E_MK3_5123
9 / 51
Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 51

Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
CARvsDET231
11 / 51
CARvsDET176
12 / 51
CARvsDET181
13 / 51
CARvsDET151
14 / 51
CARvsDET229
15 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
16 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
18 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET186
19 / 51
CARvsDET154
20 / 51
CARvsDET170
21 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
22 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
23 / 51

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
E_MK3_7626
24 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
25 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6473
26 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
27 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
28 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_5187
29 / 51
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 51

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 51

Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

E_MK3_6147
32 / 51
Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
35 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
36 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
37 / 51

Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duane Burleson
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 51

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000108003
41 / 51
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000063016
43 / 51
E_MK3_5554
44 / 51
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
45 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
47 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
48 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

000077005
49 / 51
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
50 / 51

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
51 / 51

Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
