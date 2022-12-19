Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

GOFF HEADS UP HIGH-SCORING OFFENSE

Though last week's 20-point outing didn't show their offense at its best, the Lions have one of the league's more formidable scoring units.

Detroit averages 26.4 points per game, tied with Cincinnati for fifth in the NFL, and features multiple weapons in its passing game, ranked eighth in the league averaging 249.1 yards per game.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is closing in on the first 1,000-yard season of his young career, totaling 974 yards on 89 catches with six touchdowns this year. He put up 76 yards on seven receptions against New York.

Raymond, who brought back the Lions' punt return score, has also stepped up this year. He added 53 yards against the Jets to his 454-yard season total.

Jameson Williams, a first-round draft pick recovering from an ACL tear sustained at the end of his college career, hasn't been pushed too far in his rookie year. But his first NFL reception went for a 41-yard touchdown against the Vikings in Week 14.

Goff has completed 64.9 percent of his passes this year for 3,604 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions with a 62.4 quarterback rating that ranks sixth in the league. He also hasn't thrown an interception in the last six games.

The Lions average 126.1 rush yards per game, 13th in the league, paced by running backs Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift.