Know Your Foe: Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 13, 2022 at 01:36 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
WEEK15_KnowYourFoe_Comporium(1)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' playoff hopes are still in front of them after a victory at Seattle, and they're looking to extend their first winning streak of the season to three.

Carolina (5-8) hosts the Steelers (5-8) at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Panthers are 1-6 all-time against Pittsburgh and haven't won since their first-ever matchup in 1996, which was at home.

Here's what to know about the Steelers:

Related Links

TRUBISKY REPLACES INJURED PICKETT IN LOSS TO BALTIMORE

Pittsburgh was rolling with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett after benching Mitch Trubisky early in the season. But Pickett left last week's loss to Baltimore early in concussion protocol, opening the door for Trubisky.

Trubisky put up 276 yards on 22-of-30 passing with a touchdown, but he made pivotal mistakes against the Ravens. He threw three interceptions, all in the red zone, in an eventual 16-14 loss.

"You just can't turn the ball over, particularly in the nature of this matchup," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Usually, the team that turns the ball over in the red area is the team that loses. They've turned it over some in the red area in recent matchups, and we've won those games. We turned it over in the red area in this one, so we lost this one."

Pickett's status for the Panthers matchup isn't certain, but Trubisky's miscues could potentially open the door for Rock Hill's Mason Rudolph. Rudolph hasn't played a snap this year after starting 10 of the last 17 games he played in the last three seasons, but he told the team’s website Monday that he's prepared for any situation.

"I've tried to stay consistent all year," he said. "Whether that's the film aspect or just prepping, doing what I can to help the two other guys prepare. … I don't get a lot of reps in practice but finding time to throw here and there during special teams and (individual). Just put more pressure on myself to be perfect in individual and those short periods I do have."

Pat Freiermuth
Matt Durisko/AP

BOTTOM-10 SCORING OFFENSE, CAN'T AFFORD TURNOVERS

The Steelers hadn't been a prolific scoring offense with either quarterback, as they average 17.5 points per game, the league's sixth-lowest mark.

They aren't without weapons, including tight end Pat Freiermuth, averaging 11.7 yards per reception and 630 total yards on the year with two touchdowns. Pittsburgh's leading receiver is Diontae Johnson, who has put up 647 yards on 67 catches, and George Pickens has added 590 yards on 40 catches with two touchdowns in his first year in the league.

Running back Najee Harris paces the offense in scoring with five touchdowns this season. He has totaled 704 yards on 187 attempts, averaging 3.8 yards per carry one year after his rookie Pro Bowl campaign.

Pittsburgh has to protect the ball to win games. The Steelers are 0-7 when the offense turns the ball over and 5-1 when it doesn't. Pickett has thrown eight picks on the year, and Trubisky added three last week to bring his total up to five.

Alex Highsmith
Justin Berl/AP

LOOKING TO IMPROVE AGAINST THE RUN

The Steelers were undone physically in the Ravens loss, allowing a season-high 215 rush yards last week. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 rush yards this season, 15th in the NFL.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 in games where the defense has allowed 120 rush yards or more. They have defeated only the Bengals in a Week 1 overtime matchup and the Falcons in Week 13 when their run defense isn't up to par.

The Steelers are still waiting for four-time Pro Bowl linebacker T.J. Watt to return to form since getting back in Week 10 from pectoral and knee injuries. He has totaled 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 18 tackles this year. Wilmington, N.C.-native and Charlotte 49ers product Alex Highsmith leads Pittsburgh's pass rush with 10.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is a bright spot in the Steelers' secondary, tallying four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown this season against Cincinnati. He's second on the team with 74 tackles, as linebacker Myles Jack leads the way with 100 tackles this year.

Panthers vs. Steelers Through The Years

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 6-1.

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) turns the corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier (50) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
1 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) turns the corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier (50) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
2 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
961222_cota_interception
3 / 27
Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) delivers a fourth-quarter pass with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lance Brown (29) in pursuit Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)
4 / 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) delivers a fourth-quarter pass with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lance Brown (29) in pursuit Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) aims a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) aims a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
6 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Brett Carlsen/Copyright Brett Carlsen - brettcarlsen.com
Carolina Panthers' Philly Brown (16) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwon Blake (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
7 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Philly Brown (16) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwon Blake (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
9 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) tries to regain his balance and the catch as Carolina Panthers' Antoine Cason (20) breaks up the play during the second half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) tries to regain his balance and the catch as Carolina Panthers' Antoine Cason (20) breaks up the play during the second half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
11 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) out of the pocket leading to a sack in the third quarter of the NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) out of the pocket leading to a sack in the third quarter of the NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) fights with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lee Flowers (41) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. Both players were ejected from the game, which the Steelers won 30-20. At right preparing to restrain Walls is Steelers' Dewayne Washington. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)
13 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) fights with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lee Flowers (41) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. Both players were ejected from the game, which the Steelers won 30-20. At right preparing to restrain Walls is Steelers' Dewayne Washington. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
14 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) plays in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 27

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) plays in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
16 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' LeGarrette Blount (27) runs between Carolina Panthers' Robert Golden (21) and Luke Kuechly (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers have released running back LeGarrette Blount. The move comes less than 24 hours after Blount left the field early in a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
17 / 27

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' LeGarrette Blount (27) runs between Carolina Panthers' Robert Golden (21) and Luke Kuechly (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers have released running back LeGarrette Blount. The move comes less than 24 hours after Blount left the field early in a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
18 / 27

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
19 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Brett Carlsen/Copyright Brett Carlsen - brettcarlsen.com
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) returns a punt as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Crezdon Butler (28) pursues in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
20 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) returns a punt as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Crezdon Butler (28) pursues in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
21 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

000088018
23 / 27
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoue (21) is hauled down after a fourth-quarter gain by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) and Brad Jackson (50) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Panthers 30-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
24 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoue (21) is hauled down after a fourth-quarter gain by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) and Brad Jackson (50) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Panthers 30-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

000091017
25 / 27
000044015_jpg
26 / 27
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
27 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers travel to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks on the hunt for their first win on the road this year.

news

Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos

The Panthers host Russell Wilson and the Broncos in Week 12, just after Denver waived running back Melvin Gordon III.

news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens

The Panthers travel to face Lamar Jackson and Baltimore in Week 11, following the Ravens' bye week.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers host division rival Atlanta on Thursday after a short week for both teams coming off losses in Week 9.

news

Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Bengals

The Panthers head up to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow's Bengals from the AFC North in Week 9.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

Carolina travels to face the Falcons in another NFC South matchup in Week 8.

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers host Tom Brady and the Bucs for Carolina's second NFC South matchup of the season in Week 7.

news

Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

The Panthers will travel west to face Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

news

Know Your Foe: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers bring one of the league's top defenses to a Week 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Know Your Foe: Arizona Cardinals

Like the Panthers, the Cards are also looking to start faster on offense, as they have gotten off to a 1-2 start.

news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers take on their first NFC South opponent when the New Orleans Saints come to Bank of America Stadium.

Advertising