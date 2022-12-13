Know Your Foe: Pittsburgh Steelers

TRUBISKY REPLACES INJURED PICKETT IN LOSS TO BALTIMORE

Pittsburgh was rolling with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett after benching Mitch Trubisky early in the season. But Pickett left last week's loss to Baltimore early in concussion protocol, opening the door for Trubisky.

Trubisky put up 276 yards on 22-of-30 passing with a touchdown, but he made pivotal mistakes against the Ravens. He threw three interceptions, all in the red zone, in an eventual 16-14 loss.

"You just can't turn the ball over, particularly in the nature of this matchup," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Usually, the team that turns the ball over in the red area is the team that loses. They've turned it over some in the red area in recent matchups, and we've won those games. We turned it over in the red area in this one, so we lost this one."

Pickett's status for the Panthers matchup isn't certain, but Trubisky's miscues could potentially open the door for Rock Hill's Mason Rudolph. Rudolph hasn't played a snap this year after starting 10 of the last 17 games he played in the last three seasons, but he told the team’s website Monday that he's prepared for any situation.