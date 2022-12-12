Panthers offensive line: "That's a lot of meat out there"

Christensen said he could feel Seattle wearing down, especially in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers finished what they'd started early with a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. In that series, 68 of those yards were gained in eight runs.

"We pride ourselves on being in great shape," Christensen said. "We had an incredibly hard fall camp. We practice hard. So we want to have those 12, 15, 18-play drives around the ball because we know we can outlast the defense. That's really cool to see those guys get tired over there, and we can just keep pounding the ball. It's what you dream of as an offensive lineman."

Christensen said establishing the run as a group has been "incredible." And in games like Sunday, when the Panthers put up over 200 yards rushing for the second time this season, using that word seems appropriate for everyone, from the running backs to the offensive linemen.