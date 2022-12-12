Panthers offensive line: "That's a lot of meat out there"

Dec 12, 2022 at 03:59 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Taylor Moton, Austin Corbett, Bradley Bozeman, Brady Christensen, Ikem Ekwonu
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' offensive line wants to take opponents to dinner.

The meal won't be fancy or expensive, but it will involve plenty of protein.

Carolina's offensive staff has adopted interim coach Steve Wilks' mentality around dominating the line of scrimmage. Perhaps it hadn't been as apparent as when eight offensive linemen came out for a play in the Seattle win.

Related Links

The Panthers called offensive linemen Cameron Erving, Cade Mays, and Michael Jordan to join the starting five in a triple-jumbo package – building onto a precedent they've set throughout the season by adding Erving and Mays into other personnel groupings.

"We call it Arby's – we have the meats," starting left guard Brady Christensen said with a laugh on Monday. "That's a lot of meat out there. That's what we kept saying all week."

The play resulted in a 2-yard D'Onta Foreman gain. It wasn't dramatic for its result, but it was part of a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that bridged the first and second quarters. Carolina's third score of the game extended its early 17-0 lead over the Seahawks, imposing their will upfront behind a dominant rushing attack.

Carolina's offense put together lengthy, methodical drives against Seattle, finishing the day with 223 yards rushing on 46 attempts, with the longest run topping out on a 26-yard Sam Darnold scramble. For the Seahawks' defense, it likely became "demoralizing," the term Wilks frequently uses for the Panthers' run game.

"Across the board, we have really adopted and accepted the mindset and culture we want upfront, which is really that blue-collar mentality, smash-mouth football running the ball," Wilks said Monday.

Christensen said he could feel Seattle wearing down, especially in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers finished what they'd started early with a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. In that series, 68 of those yards were gained in eight runs.

"We pride ourselves on being in great shape," Christensen said. "We had an incredibly hard fall camp. We practice hard. So we want to have those 12, 15, 18-play drives around the ball because we know we can outlast the defense. That's really cool to see those guys get tired over there, and we can just keep pounding the ball. It's what you dream of as an offensive lineman."

Christensen said establishing the run as a group has been "incredible." And in games like Sunday, when the Panthers put up over 200 yards rushing for the second time this season, using that word seems appropriate for everyone, from the running backs to the offensive linemen.

"It's been fun to be able to be physical, really come together as a unit, and have those games where you can run the ball like we did yesterday, control the clock and the line of scrimmage," Christensen said. "Because that's what we want to do. That's what coach always harps on – to control the line of scrimmage. And that's what we're going to keep trying to do as we go forward."

The Panthers benefit from consistency along its starting front, which they couldn't say in a year with high turnover along the line last year. Other than a swap at center from Pat Elflein to Bradley Bozeman, the guards and tackles have stayed intact.

Rookie first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has progressed at left tackle, and guard Austin Corbett added to the veteran presence tackle Taylor Moton brings to the right side after he was signed last offseason.

It all has been a recipe for success.

"It seems like every week we figure out a way to get another O-lineman on the field," Ekwonu said. "(It's) definitely great; shoutout to those guys in the Arby's package. Definitely fun being able to be full of O-linemen on the field at once."

Christensen recalled when the Panthers first installed the personnel grouping recently, offensive line coach James Campen presented a slide of roast beef sandwiches with the weight of each player. Seeing the total weight on the field for the package, Christensen quipped – "It was a lot of meat."

So when they finally got to debut in Seattle, there was a lot to be excited about.

"We were looking forward to that play," Christensen said. "Any time you have eight big uglies out there, man, it's incredible. It was fun when you see all three of those guys running out. It was honestly a dream come true. Having eight guys out there, that was awesome."

PHOTOS: Panthers post-game after win over the Seahawks

Go inside the locker room and on the field for the post-game celebration after Sunday's win in Seattle.

1CW10970
1 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10956
2 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-450
3 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-439
4 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-447
5 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-432
6 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-438
7 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-465
8 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-453
9 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-459
10 / 39
Carolina Panthers
1CW10808-2
11 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-457
12 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-460
13 / 39
Carolina Panthers
1CW10842
14 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-464
15 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-462
16 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-467
17 / 39
Carolina Panthers
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-471
18 / 39
Carolina Panthers
1CW10772
19 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10797
20 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10819
21 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10795-2
22 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10777
23 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10881
24 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10904
25 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10888
26 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10866
27 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10930
28 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10898
29 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10962
30 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10949
31 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10940
32 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10929-2
33 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10908
34 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10939
35 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10972
36 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10945
37 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10964
38 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10953
39 / 39
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Day After: Steve Wilks appeals to home fans

The interim coach recalled some of the loudest days in Bank of America Stadium's history, as he looks forward to Sunday's game with the Steelers.

news

Waiting on word on DJ Moore

The star receiver's getting an MRI today on his ankle, and interim coach Steve Wilks didn't want to speculate on his condition until he knew more.

news

Updated NFC South playoff picture after Week 14

The Panthers are now just a game out of first place after a road win combined with a Buccaneers loss.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Seattle in Week 14

Shi Smith had 24 snaps on offense and his first career TD against the Seahawks.

news

Jaycee Horn made plays, from beginning to end

From slowing down one of the league's top WRs in DK Metcalf to making the final play in a sudden special teams role, Horn was everywhere in the win at Seattle.

news

Run-first "DNA" makes a statement in Seattle

Carolina's running backs and offensive line made their presence felt at the line of scrimmage, paving the way for their first road win of the year.

news

Panthers talked "playoff mentality," now they believe it

After an emotional win at Seattle, the Panthers can now see evidence of the potential interim coach Steve Wilks has insisted they had.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 14 at Seattle

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers control the ball in win at Seattle

Carolina's time of possession was its highest in a four-quarter game since 2006.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers earn first road win of season, 30-24 in Seattle

Carolina's first win streak of the season puts them one game out of first place in the NFC South.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Seahawks in Week 14

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game at Seattle.

Advertising