Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

DEFENSE LEAKY AGAINST THE RUN

The Seahawks allow 155.3 rush yards per game, the second-worst run defense in the league ahead of only Houston, letting opposing offenses put up 4.9 yards per carry.

Seattle's run defense was a problem in two recent losses against Tampa Bay in Week 10 and Las Vegas in Week 12. The Seahawks allowed 161 rush yards on 44 attempts and a rushing touchdown to the Buccaneers, but they let the Raiders dominate on the ground with 283 rush yards on 40 attempts. Las Vegas averaged 7.1 yards per carry against Seattle behind a dominant showing from Josh Jacobs, who put up 229 yards and two touchdowns, which included an 86-yard touchdown run to seal the win.

The Seahawks allowed 171 rush yards on 33 attempts to the Rams in a Seattle victory, with Los Angeles averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

The Seahawks' defense has been most effective against the pass, allowing 227.7 pass yards per game and a 65.5 completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks.

They're ranked eighth with 11 interceptions on the year, led by cornerback Tariq Woolen. The rookie out of UTSA is tied for first in the NFL with six picks this season, including one he returned for a 40-yard touchdown in a Week 5 win over Detroit.