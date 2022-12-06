Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

CHARLOTTE – Following a Week 12 bye, the Panthers return to the field hunting for their first win on the road this Sunday.
The Panthers trail the Seahawks, 4-10, in the all-time series, which includes a 1-5 record when playing in Seattle. Carolina's last win came at home, defeating the Seahawks in the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff on its way to Super Bowl 50.
Here's what to know about the Seahawks:
GENO SMITH LEADS EFFICIENT PASSING GAME
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is on a tear in the most efficient season of his career, leading a dominant pass game with an NFL-best 72.7 completion percentage.
Smith is coming off a season-high game in the Seahawks' 27-23 win over the Rams, accumulating 367 yards on 28-of-39 passing with three touchdowns against one interception. He has put up 275 pass yards or more in six games this year.
Seattle averages 244.4 passing yards per game, seventh in the league, and the Seahawks have been able to translate that efficiency into points, averaging 26.5 points per game, ranked fifth.
Smith has reliable targets in Seattle, as wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf lead the team in receptions and receiving yards. Both receivers totaled more than 120 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' recent win over Los Angeles.
Lockett has totaled a team-high 836 yards on 66 receptions with seven touchdowns – a mark tied for fifth in the league. He averages 12.7 yards per reception and has added 235 yards after the catch this year.
Metcalf is right with Lockett statistically, totaling 798 yards on 67 receptions with five touchdowns. He's averaging 11.9 yards per reception.
Tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly have also gotten involved in the passing game. Fant has totaled 382 yards on 37 catches with two touchdowns, while Dissly has 297 yards on 30 catches with three touchdowns this season.
DEFENSE LEAKY AGAINST THE RUN
The Seahawks allow 155.3 rush yards per game, the second-worst run defense in the league ahead of only Houston, letting opposing offenses put up 4.9 yards per carry.
Seattle's run defense was a problem in two recent losses against Tampa Bay in Week 10 and Las Vegas in Week 12. The Seahawks allowed 161 rush yards on 44 attempts and a rushing touchdown to the Buccaneers, but they let the Raiders dominate on the ground with 283 rush yards on 40 attempts. Las Vegas averaged 7.1 yards per carry against Seattle behind a dominant showing from Josh Jacobs, who put up 229 yards and two touchdowns, which included an 86-yard touchdown run to seal the win.
The Seahawks allowed 171 rush yards on 33 attempts to the Rams in a Seattle victory, with Los Angeles averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
The Seahawks' defense has been most effective against the pass, allowing 227.7 pass yards per game and a 65.5 completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks.
They're ranked eighth with 11 interceptions on the year, led by cornerback Tariq Woolen. The rookie out of UTSA is tied for first in the NFL with six picks this season, including one he returned for a 40-yard touchdown in a Week 5 win over Detroit.
Seattle's leading tackler is linebacker Jordyn Brooks, whose 88 solo tackles rank second in the league, and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is tied for 10th in the NFL with 9.0 sacks on the year. Nwosu finished the Rams win with 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble last week, and he's tied with defensive end Darrell Taylor for second-most forced fumbles on the year. Rookie cornerback Coby Bryant leads the Seahawks with four forced fumbles on the year, a mark tied for first in the league.
INJURED RUNNING BACKS
The most significant question mark looming over Seattle is in its own run game, as rookie running back Kenneth Walker III left the Rams game with an ankle injury.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn't have an immediate update on Walker's status after the win over Los Angeles, saying Walker "jammed" his ankle early after taking three carries for 36 yards, including a 30-yard rush on their first possession.
Walker was impressive as he stepped up when Rashaad Penny's season-ending ankle injury landed him on injured reserve after Week 5. Walker has put up 649 yards on 138 carries with nine touchdowns, putting up at least 88 yards in four games and averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.
The Seahawks' depth was troubled at running back against the Rams, as Travis Homer was inactive with illness and a knee injury. DeeJay Dallas injured his ankle in the first half but continued to play, putting up 37 rush yards on 10 attempts against Los Angeles. Former Saint Tony Jones posted 14 yards on seven carries in his first offensive snaps since Seattle claimed him off waivers in October.
