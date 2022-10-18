Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Oct 18, 2022 at 01:32 PM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers return to Charlotte for their second NFC South matchup and interim coach Steve Wilks' first home game since taking the job.

On deck is Tampa Bay (3-3), who will come to Bank of America Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday. This week, the Buccaneers hope to right the ship after a 20-18 loss to a struggling Pittsburgh squad in Week 6.

The Panthers carry a 24-19 all-time record against the Bucs, which includes a 12-10 record in home games. But Tampa Bay is 4-0 against the Panthers since Tom Brady joined the Bucs in 2020.

Carolina clinched its lone win of the season in a Week 3 divisional matchup against New Orleans at home. Tampa Bay comes into Week 7 tied with Atlanta atop the NFC South with a 2-0 record against division opponents to start the season.

Here's what to know about the Bucs:

Leonard Fournette
OFFENSE LOOKS FOR IMPROVEMENT, EFFICIENCY

Tampa Bay's offense is still working to find itself, particularly up front. Brady is at the helm of a pass-heavy offense, as the Bucs' rush game has been nonexistent through the first six weeks.

The Bucs have the league's worst rushing offense, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt and 67.5 yards per game. Lead running back Leonard Fournette averages 57.2 yards per game on an average of 15.8 attempts with one touchdown. No other Tampa Bay rusher has tallied more than 47 yards on the season.

They have dealt with a cluster of injuries to the offensive line throughout the season, going on without center Ryan Jensen (knee), guard Aaron Stinnie (knee), and tackle Josh Wells (calf), all on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay is also looking to become a more efficient scoring team, finishing just 50 percent of its red zone trips in the end zone, ranked 21st alongside the Steelers and Cardinals. As a result, the Bucs are ranked 20th in scoring offense, averaging 20.2 points per game, and 25th in touchdowns, scoring 11 this season.

They're also not particularly efficient on third down, converting just 37.8 percent of their tries (31-of-82), which stands 22nd in the NFL.

Mike Evans
DYNAMIC PASS CATCHERS FOR BRADY

Brady's Bucs heat up in the passing game, and that effort is helped by a trio of solid pass catchers — wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with Fournette.

Evans and Godwin head into Week 7 as top-25 receivers, with Evans' 71.6 yards per game and Godwin's 62.5-yard average at 17th and 25th in the league, respectively.

Evans' 14.9 average yards per catch rank him 15th in the NFL, and he has already brought in three touchdowns this season.

Fournette has totaled three receiving touchdowns on his own, hauling in 269 yards after the catch this season. That mark places the Bucs' running back at sixth in the league.

Tampa Bay has the sixth-best passing offense in the NFL – the best that the Panthers have faced to date – averaging 264.5 pass yards per game. Brady has completed 67.2 of his passes, good for fifth in the league, and thrown one interception, the fewest of quarterbacks who have started in at least four games this season.

HIGHS AND LOWS ON DEFENSE

The Bucs have defensive pros, like the fifth-best scoring defense (allowing 17.2 points per game), seventh-best total defense (302.5 yards per game), and seventh-best passing defense (193.3 yards per game).

They're elite pass rushers, too, tallying the third-most sacks in the league with 21 this year, behind the Cowboys and 49ers. Seven different Tampa Bay defenders have totaled at least two sacks this season, paced by linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with three each.

But Tampa Bay's defense has seen some issues pop up through its last two matchups, including fourth-quarter letdowns. The first wasn't as critical, as the Bucs nearly completed a Week 5 shutout against the Falcons but allowed a 21-0 lead to turn 21-15 in the last 15 minutes.

The issue grew more serious at Pittsburgh, where Tampa Bay had held the Steelers to 140 yards of total offense through the first three quarters before giving up 130 yards in the fourth alone. The Steelers, headed up by Mitch Trubisky off the bench for an injured Kenny Pickett, converted three attempts from third-and-long (third-and-13, third-and-15, and third-and-11) across their final two series – a 71-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead and a four-minute push downfield to drain the game's last minutes off the clock.

The Bucs allow opponents to convert on third down 42.7 percent of the time, 22nd in the league. That mark is just ahead of the Panthers, who allow opponents to convert 43.2 percent of their attempts on third down.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Through The Years

Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 12-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Brandon Todd
191013carattb_4077
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

181104_Samuel_TD
CARvsTAM1209
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
868B4448
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8797
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM553
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8932
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O0658
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP_091018044288
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM069
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara
Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
_W1D6365
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM372
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
868B5270
868B5382
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 4187
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3839
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3245
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 2715_1
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 6203
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 7186
191013carattb_1677
191013carattb_3567
191013carattb_1583
191013carattb_3394
191013carattb_792
E_MKII5201 (1)
MKII5879_1
E_MKII5254
E_MKII0282
MK2_9900
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.

