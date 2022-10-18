Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

HIGHS AND LOWS ON DEFENSE

The Bucs have defensive pros, like the fifth-best scoring defense (allowing 17.2 points per game), seventh-best total defense (302.5 yards per game), and seventh-best passing defense (193.3 yards per game).

They're elite pass rushers, too, tallying the third-most sacks in the league with 21 this year, behind the Cowboys and 49ers. Seven different Tampa Bay defenders have totaled at least two sacks this season, paced by linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with three each.

But Tampa Bay's defense has seen some issues pop up through its last two matchups, including fourth-quarter letdowns. The first wasn't as critical, as the Bucs nearly completed a Week 5 shutout against the Falcons but allowed a 21-0 lead to turn 21-15 in the last 15 minutes.

The issue grew more serious at Pittsburgh, where Tampa Bay had held the Steelers to 140 yards of total offense through the first three quarters before giving up 130 yards in the fourth alone. The Steelers, headed up by Mitch Trubisky off the bench for an injured Kenny Pickett, converted three attempts from third-and-long (third-and-13, third-and-15, and third-and-11) across their final two series – a 71-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead and a four-minute push downfield to drain the game's last minutes off the clock.