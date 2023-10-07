Offensive "diversity" a long-term investment

Thielen said the differences could be as drastic as learning entirely new concepts, or as subtle as running a route you're used to running under one name under a different one or working for a coach who puts a different emphasis on fine points such as footwork or has different landmarks for breaking in and out of familiar routes.

"Initially, when you're going through OTAs and training camp, you know the play, but you don't know the intricacies, and so you kind of have to have repetition and then go to the film and be OK here, we're really looking for you to hit this landmark right here against this look," Thielen said. "And so you just need those experiences. You can't just talk about it and go out and do it."

And there's also a difference between doing it in OTAs against your own defense and doing it against opponents who are game-planning specifically to stop you.

"Yeah, there were things that came up in practice yesterday," Thielen said when asked if that recognition was beginning to show. "Like we had run this play 100 times already, but it just, it wasn't, it wasn't the perfect detail that they were looking for as a coaching staff.

"Even though I might have run that play 100 times in the past with a different offense, same play, but just the way they want to run is different. And so it's just getting on the same page."

In short, it's a gradual process. But at 0-4, Reich's been around this long enough to know that patience is growing short as well.

"It's a new staff coming together," Reich said. "So once you get into the game-planning process now into this week right here, Week 5, kind of getting that rhythm of the game-planning process and continuing to refine that and how we work together as a new staff.