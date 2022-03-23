Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

Mar 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Rashaan Melvin

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers finally found a cornerback older than 26-year-old ﻿Donte Jackson﻿.

The Panthers agreed to terms with veteran cornerback ﻿Rashaan Melvin﻿ on a one-year deal Wednesday, bringing the 32-year-old back for another season.

Melvin played in 10 games last year with two starts, and coaches liked the presence he added to a young cornerback room.

And it's definitely still young.

Other than Jackson, none of the other corners on the roster has reached his 25th birthday, so adding some experience to the group including ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, ﻿CJ Henderson﻿, and ﻿Keith Taylor Jr.﻿ can only help.

Photos of Rashaan Melvin in 2021

