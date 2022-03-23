Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers finally found a cornerback older than 26-year-old ﻿Donte Jackson﻿.

The Panthers agreed to terms with veteran cornerback ﻿Rashaan Melvin﻿ on a one-year deal Wednesday, bringing the 32-year-old back for another season.

Melvin played in 10 games last year with two starts, and coaches liked the presence he added to a young cornerback room.

And it's definitely still young.