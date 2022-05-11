Panthers release Azur Kamara

May 11, 2022 at 04:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Roster Move

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a roster move Wednesday in advance of rookie minicamp, as they worked to get to the 90-man roster limit.

The team waived defensive end Azur Kamara.

He was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys last December, after playing nine games for them last season.

The Panthers still have to release two players on Thursday after 13 undrafted free agents arrive and sign their contracts.

They'll be on the field this weekend for rookie minicamp, along with draft picks, selected other young players, and a group of tryout players.

