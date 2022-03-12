Panthers restructure Pat Elflein's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some salary cap flexibility for the coming offseason, restructuring the contract of offensive lineman Pat Elflein.
Elflein is slated to begin the year as the starting center, where he finished last season after Matt Paradis suffered a knee injury.
The 27-year-old Elflein was signed last offseason, and has 58 career starts including stints with the Vikings and Jets. They've also restructured deals for right tackle Taylor Moton and linebacker Shaq Thompson, as they prepare for the start of the new league year.
The Panthers have already re-signed pending free agents Frankie Luvu, Ian Thomas, J.J. Jansen, Zane Gonzalez, and Julian Stanford, and have 17 other unrestricted free agents.
Teams can begin negotiating with other team's free agents on Mar. 14, and the league year starts on Mar. 16, at which point teams can sign players and execute trades.
View photos of offensive line prospects going through drills at the 2022 NFL Combine.