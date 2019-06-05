Panthers sign Javien Elliott to one-year deal

CHARLOTTE -- A day after signing free agent defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, the Panthers have acquired another former Buccaneer, this time signing cornerback Javien Elliott.
Elliott, who went undrafted in 2016, spent the first three seasons of his career with Tampa Bay, playing in 36 games and recording 39 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder started five games for the Bucs last year and his one and only interception came against Cam Newton and the Panthers in Week 13.
Elliott played his college ball at Florida State, where he got his start as a walk-on. After impressing on the scout team, Elliott eventually earned a scholarship. His underdog story now continues with the Panthers.
To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived guard Brendan Mahon.