Panthers waive Bryan Cox, Jr.; sign Cole Luke from practice squad

Nov 08, 2019 at 02:42 PM
CARvsDET225
Bryan Cox, Jr. during the Panthers game against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2017.

CHARLOTTE - Carolina has waived defensive lineman Bryan Cox, Jr. and signed defensive back Cole Luke from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Friday.

Cox played in 19 games in his three seasons with the Panthers after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He totaled 17 tackles and one fumble recovery. He had only played in one game so far in 2019 with one tackle.

Luke spent his rookie season on injured reserve in 2017 and was on the Panthers practice squad in 2018 and through the first 11 weeks of 2019. This will mark his first time on the 53-man roster. Luke played for Notre Dame in college where he tallied 152 tackles and eight interceptions.

