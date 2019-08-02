What makes center Matt Paradis so good? His teammates explain

The Panthers have begun to find out through the first week of training camp. Paradis was working his way back from a fractured fibula this spring, so practices in Spartanburg were his first opportunity to participate in team drills.

Here's running back Christian McCaffrey's analysis after working with the new center.

"He has all the physical things you want in a center," McCaffrey said. "He fits all the right gaps. He's done such a good job stepping in and making the calls. It makes it easier for us backs to know exactly what's going on.

"He's a heck of a player, so it's been a lot of fun getting to know him, getting to develop with him, and we're really excited he's here."

Left guard Greg Van Roten had the luxury of playing next to five-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kalil last year (Kalil retired and recently agreed to play another year with the Jets). Now he's got Paradis alongside him, another highly skilled center.

"He's got a combination of intelligence, strength and agility," Van Roten said of the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Paradis. "That's what it takes to play center, especially in this offense. We put a lot on our center to get up there and start the play call for the quarterbacks. If Cam wants to change it he can change it, but more often than not, we go with what the center calls.

"Ryan was special. Matt has got big shoes to fill. But I'm not worried about him."

Whether it be in the run or pass game, defensive linemen like Gerald McCoy have quickly realized why Paradis was highly sought after in free agency.

"He's picked up that offense really fast, calling out the protections," McCoy said. "He's a great run blocker. He's really quick with his reach blocks. He's got a really good grip, so once he gets his hands on you he's pretty good at latching on and moving his feet."

As we all know, leadership is a big part of the job description for centers, and that'll take shape for Paradis over time.

Right now he's simply trying to earn the respect of his new teammates and get to know them better each day. He's off to a terrific start in that regard.

"I think leadership, first you got to prove that you're doing the things and it's not a 'do as I say' type of situation," Paradis said. "You have to earn that right – you can't just walk in day one and be like, 'Okay, I'm the leader.'