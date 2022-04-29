2022 Draft Day 1 transcripts

T Ickey Ekwonu

RE: Ekwonu's first reaction to being drafted to his hometown

I mean honestly it is just crazy. You know, obviously, I have grown up in Charlotte playing football throughout my years. Stayed home and went to NC State. So, I have been in North Carolina my whole life. That fact that every step of my football journey I have been in North Carolina I feel like that says something. I am just really excited for this next opportunity.

RE: If he thought as he was going through the pre‐Draft process that coming to the Carolina Panthers was possible

I mean, I'm sure. I was kind of going into it like I really felt like I was going to wind up at the best team I needed to be. Wherever that wound up being, I feel like whatever team wound up putting their faith in me and taking me for the right reasons and I was going to wind up in the spot for me. And I feel like I did that with Carolina.

RE: What he plans to do to celebrate and what conversations he's had with the Panthers about the position he will play

First and foremost, I am going to go celebrate with my family. I have my aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, mom, dad, everyone here celebrating me, and I feel so blessed for that. I'm going to celebrate with them. Really enjoy the night. And then we had a couple of conversations, (offensive line) coach (James) Campen and I and some of the staff. Really, I just told them I feel like I can play anywhere they need me to play. My versatility, like you said, is one of my strongest points so, I am going to use that versatility in however they see fit.

RE: How he describes himself as a player and the suit he is wearing tonight

I feel like violence, physicality, strain. I feel like those are some of the key words and values to describe my game personally.

RE: The meaning of his suit.

With the suit, you know I will start with the chain. I actually have a 704 right here on this chain. Green, white, green for my Nigerian roots. And I got "Ickey" on the chain as well. That's my nickname. I actually have the Nigerian flag on the lapel as well, so you know another homage to my Nigerian culture. And I actually have red bottoms on, Christian Louboutin, because the splash of red represents NC State, the Wolfpack. We just kind of put this whole thing together with stories about my life.

RE: What is means to be the first offensive player taken in the 2022 Draft

I feel like it is really cool. Really blessed. I guess I made history some way today. I feel like it's honestly such a blessing.

RE: Relationship with the Panthers growing up

I actually had a Thomas Davis jersey growing up. And I actually met Thomas Davis this morning as well. So, it's kind of crazy how things line up. You know I had a Thomas Davis jersey growing up. I was at the NFC Championship game when they beat the Cardinals. I was right in the end zone. I've been to a couple games. I've been able to see the ups and downs of the team and just fortunate to have such an impact on the team's legacy.

RE: Favorite places to eat in Charlotte

So, I used to go this breakfast spot called Le Peep a lot. It'is probably like fifteen minutes from my house. That was really good. I used to go to this spot called Improper Pig. I feel like that was pretty good. I used to go to this spot called Pizza Peel. We used to do O‐Line dinners when I went to Providence Day, so we used to try a bunch of different restaurants. Pizza Peel is pretty good, but I feel like that's a little bit of a franchise around Charlotte. Not like one of those mom and pops. But yeah, I have been to a couple of restaurants.

RE: What it is like to be familiar with the city of the team that drafted him

I mean honestly, I feel like it's kind of nice. Kind of being already comfortable with the city and the environment. That is just one less thing I have to worry about. One less thing I've got to focus on.

RE: Favorite memory growing up in Charlotte

I would probably say right around my house there is this thing called Matthews Alive. It's like the city of Matthews' big festival. I remember the first time as a kid that was when I could fit on all the carnival rides and all that sort of stuff. I was trying all the rides and that was the first time I had fried Oreos and that kind of stuff. So, I would probably say that was one of my best memories.

RE: Favorite memories from his journey to being drafted

All the support I've had from so many different types of people, so many different people in my life. I have some of the people with me here today in Vegas that have supported to me. My old wrestling coach, high school football coach, o‐line coach. All sorts of people. Really just kind of seeing that all that support and having them here with me as I achieve my dreams really brings a smile to my face.

RE: What he did this morning before the draft

Honestly it was kind of crazy. I woke up this morning and it was probably the first time I felt a little nervousness. I was pretty much excited until like this morning. I was like dang, it's really crazy, my whole life's about to change. We visited with the Commissioner and Thomas Davis was there and Troy Vincent was there to kind of just instill some wisdom into us. That was nice having some of those conversations.

Really after that I just got ready. I put my suit on like at noon today and the fact that I'm finally here, it's crazy.

RE: If he considered himself a Panthers fan

I would say that.

RE: How he thinks he can help the Panthers create a winning season

I just want to do everything I can to help win. I feel like that kind of just starts with working. I'm sure they are going to send me a playbook soon maybe try to get in that. Just doing everything I can to be the best player on and off the field.

RE: If he spent his entire childhood in Charlotte

I did.

RE: If he has gotten any texts or phone calls that were crazy and if he's even had a chance to look at his phone yet

I haven't even had a chance. I haven't event looked at my phone since I got that call.

RE: His plans for the night and the fact that the team has already put a picture of him on the Bank of America Stadium scoreboard

Oh really? Dang, that's crazy. After I leave here, I'm about to go celebrate with my family. Celebrate with my whole support staff that's been here. Really just excited.

RE: If he will get his own place or stay with his parents

No, I'm going to get a new place. I'm going to get a new place for sure.

RE: How his experience helping turn around NC State will translate to the Panthers

Well, I mean I feel like the motto of NC State is really hard, tough, together. I feel like this past season the whole team really bought into that mindset. We want to be hard; we want to be tough, we want to be together. I feel like that chemistry, that togetherness, is really kind of what grew our team. Really what helped us get over that hump to eight wins. I feel like it starts with connectivity. Being able to talk to some of the guys in the room and being about to just have that personal side to them. I feel like once you have that personal side it makes it even easier to critique each other and criticize each other and at the end of the day it makes us all better.

RE: How wrestling helped him in his growth as a football player

It definitely helped me a lot. Level changes. Being able to move my body around and throw my body around and keep leverage. Having to sprawl and react quickly when guys are shooting on you. Hand fighting too. Having to fight for position and all that sort of stuff. Also like a mindset thing too. On the wrestling mat it's just you and another opponent. It's just one‐on‐one. You've got to do what you've got to do. I feel like it's one of the toughest sports mentally and physically so I feel like a lot of my football game I can attribute that to wrestling.

RE: If it matters what position he plays