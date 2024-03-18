 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

5 things to know about Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson

Mar 18, 2024 at 10:19 AM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Diontae Johnson
Matt Durisko/AP

CHARLOTTE— The Panthers have a new threat in the passing game, after signing free agent Diontae Johnson. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver comes to the Queen City after five years in the Steel City, and will look to give Bryce Young a dynamic option out of the receiving corps.

Get to know the Panthers newest receiver a little more with these five things to know.

2021 was one for the books

Johnson's 2021 season was his best on record. That year, he surpassed 1,000 yards, ending with 1,161 yards total, on 107 receptions, with eight touchdowns, all career highs. That year, he also had his best year on the ground, rushing five times for 53 yards, averaging 10.6 per rush.

Three games that year, Johnson went over 100 yards total. Unsurprisingly, he made his first Pro Bowl following that season.

He holds a strange NFL record

During the 2022 season, Johnson sat a strange NFL record; one that a receiver normally wouldn't want but is impressive in its own right. He finished that season with a team-high 86 receptions for 882 yards, but no touchdowns. It set an NFL record for most receptions in a single season without a touchdown.

He finds space

One of the biggest aspects of Johnson's game is his ability to create space. In fact, since 2020, Johnson has created the most space of any receiver in the league, according to ESPN's advanced analytics. The other four receivers behind Johnson are, in order: AJ Brown, Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs.

A return man as well

Johnson was used as a returner for the first two years of his career in the NFL. He hasn't been a returner the last three seasons, but has a proven ability to not only do so, but do it well. His rookie season, in 2019, Johnson returned 20 punts for 248 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on an 85-yard punt return. He averaged 12.4 yards per return, which led the entire league that season. After the season, Johnson was named a second team All-Pro as a punt return specialist.

His nickname is Juice

Johnson isn't sure where he first picked up the nickname "Juice," just that it's always been there.

The idea being that he will always bring the juice, it's a name that was first given to him as a young football player and has stuck with him his entire career.

Even though he doesn't remember where it came from, it's a name he strives to live up to, saying, "I'm just like if you saying it. I'm just go ahead and run with it. So, it is what it is. But I like it though. I'm trying to stick with it."

PHOTOS: Best of Diontae Johnson through the years

View action shots of Diontae Johnson throughout his career.

Diontae Johnson
1 / 25
Matt Durisko/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) drives down field after a catch during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) drives down field after a catch during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after a catch during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after a catch during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky with New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. The Steelers won 30-23. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) gets past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) gets past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a 25 yard touchdown pass during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) catches a 25 yard touchdown pass during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs the ball past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs the ball past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
16 / 25

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson lines up during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson lines up during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 19-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Pittsburgh Steelers won 19-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates after a first down catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates after a first down catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
22 / 25

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, front right, catches a pass for a two-point conversion with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, front right, catches a pass for a two-point conversion with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after the catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after the catch during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with tackle Yosh Nijman

The former Packers tackle gives them an experienced option outside, after the early emphasis on adding guards in free agency.
news

Recapping a busy first week of the Panthers offseason

The team was active last week, adding key parts on offense early, and working to fill some holes on defense as it went on.
news

Panthers agree to terms with K'Lavon Chaisson

The team adds another pass-rush option to the mix during a busy first week of the free agent period.
news

Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

The former Rams defensive back (who played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) brings experience to the secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: What kind of week has it been

Free agency started Monday, and already the Panthers have a whole new look. And you had plenty of questions about the incomings and outgoings. Among other things.
news

The man who prevailed, Diontae Johnson, arrives in Carolina

The newest Panthers wide receiver arrived in Charlotte on Thursday, with hopes to help Bryce Young advance and a plan to do so. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Wonnum

The Vikings outside linebacker was in the building Thursday and will be staying, adding some needed pass-rush help.
news

Panthers trade for immediate receiving help, and draft picks

With the start of the league year, the team's deal for wideout Diontae Johnson became official, as did the trade that sent Brian Burns to New York for draft picks.
news

Panthers release three players at start of league year

The team parted ways with center Bradley Bozeman, safety Vonn Bell, and tight end Hayden Hurst on Wednesday afternoon.
news

Panthers officially agree to terms with five free agents

The team has entered into agreement with five new players; two on offense and three on defense as the league year opens.
news

Reports: Panthers agree with cornerback Dane Jackson

He has ties to the current staff, and helps fill a void in the secondary created by the reported trade of Donte Jackson to the Steelers.
Advertising