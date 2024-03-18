5 things to know about Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson

Johnson was used as a returner for the first two years of his career in the NFL. He hasn't been a returner the last three seasons, but has a proven ability to not only do so, but do it well. His rookie season, in 2019, Johnson returned 20 punts for 248 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on an 85-yard punt return. He averaged 12.4 yards per return, which led the entire league that season. After the season, Johnson was named a second team All-Pro as a punt return specialist.