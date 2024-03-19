DJ Wonnum returns home, to the place he's always shined

"It was my first score, first scoop and score and it was quite the distance, 51 yards," Wonnum said of his fumble recovery touchdown off Bryce Young last October, before joking, "that's a long way to run. And I felt it as I was coming to the sideline, I think I went straight to the oxygen tank."

Wonnum and Young are now teammates, so the actual play won't be something he brings up too often, but the moment further reinforced what the city and place meant to Wonnum.

"It was an amazing feeling, just doing that here."

He had family in the crowd, a whole slew of supporters who made the short trip up from Stone Mountain, Ga., where Wonnum is from, and family still resides. When it came time this offseason to land on a new home, there were several things that went into Wonnum's decision to sign with the Panthers, and Carolina's desire to have him. And while his history in the stadium and proximity to home wasn't the deciding factor, it was a huge point in the pro column.

"Mom, pops, cousins, brothers, sisters, everyone was here (in October)," Wonnum shared. "We didn't get that too much often in Minnesota, but now the tables have turned, they can come to every game if they want to.