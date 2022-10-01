Presented by

Five Things to Watch vs. Arizona: Building on the first win 

Oct 01, 2022 at 09:17 AM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – The 2022 Carolina Panthers now know what winning feels like, and this week, it has been all about moving that energy forward.

After sealing their first victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, the Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at Bank of America Stadium in a 4:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday.

Here are five things to watch for in Week 4 against the Cardinals.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY'S STATUS

Lead running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable for this week's matchup after a thigh injury kept him out of practice Wednesday (which has also become his regular off day, for full context) and Thursday. He participated in a limited capacity Friday.

McCaffrey's consistent production has shown as a lone bright spot in a Carolina offense that has struggled to click through the season's first three weeks. He totaled two consecutive 100-yard rushing games in Week 2 and Week 3, his first streak since 2019, leading the Panthers' 14th-ranked run game.

McCaffrey told reporters he felt "great" multiple times after Friday's practice. Head coach Matt Rhule said he was "very hopeful" McCaffrey would play Sunday.

If McCaffrey isn't ready to go full speed, the Panthers have D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard behind him. Neither Foreman nor Hubbard has logged a significant number of carries through the season's first three weeks, as both average 1.3 attempts per game with less than 50 yards between the two of them all season.

The Panthers also acquired running back Raheem Blackshear before Week 3, though the rookie has yet to suit up for a game since joining the roster.

WIDEOUTS IN FOCUS

Eyes are naturally fixed upon the Panthers' rushing attack due to an exceptionally slow start to the season in the passing game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 51.9 percent of his passes for 550 yards and three touchdowns against one interception this season, ranked 29th in the league. Rhule and the offense is looking for improvement across the board, with a focus on the wide receivers making a jump.

The Panthers' pass game, ranked 31st in the league and averaging just over 161 yards per game, has seen flashes from mainstay wideouts Robbie Anderson and DJ Moore at points through the season. Still, they're looking for consistency from their primary targets.

Anderson and Moore combined for two catches in last week's win over the Saints, while former Jaguar Laviska Shenault Jr. broke out with a 90-yard receiving game in his first outing as a Panther. Shenault is questionable for the Cardinals' game as he battles through a hamstring injury.

SEEKING EFFICIENCY ON THIRD DOWN

The Panthers are ranked 30th in the league in total offense and average just over 276 yards per game. While factors like a struggling passing attack and few offensive plays are crucial, inefficiency on third down holds back the whole.

The Panthers are 31st in the NFL with a 27 percent conversion rate on third down, ahead of only the Texans.

Ask any member of the Panthers' offense about improvement, and they'll automatically mention the need to convert on third down. They'll have an opportunity to put their effort to work against the Cardinals' defense, which stands at last in the league in third-down conversion rate and 31st in scoring defense (partly due to a blowout 44-21 loss in Week 1 against the Chiefs).

Mayfield and the Panthers' offense are also preparing for pressure from Arizona’s aggressive blitzes, though the Cardinals are tied for last place in the league with two sacks, both from defensive end J.J. Watt, who is questionable for Sunday's game with a calf injury.

MANAGING KYLER MURRAY

Rhule called Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray a “rare, rare, rare” player and commended Murray's ability in come-from-behind efforts, like in the Cardinals' lone win over the Raiders in Week 2.

Murray leads the Cardinals' 12th-ranked passing offense and can extend plays with his legs, which challenges Carolina's 13th-ranked passing defense.

"He can do it all, and he's fearless," Rhule said. "So I think the key for us is to focus on ourselves. We can understand the problems. We can't go out there and be reckless, but we can't go out there and play tentative. We have to rush Kyler the way we do everybody else. We have to trust our coverage, and everyone do their job, and understand that everybody on defense has to run to the ball."

The Panthers didn't face Murray when they beat Arizona last year, but he threw for three touchdowns and ran for 78 yards against Carolina in 2020.

BUILDING UPON THE FIRST WIN ON DEFENSE, SPECIAL TEAMS

The Panthers tasted victory last week for the first time this season, and they'll need another clutch performance from their defense and special teams units to create more momentum.

Carolina's defense went into Week 3 as the league's only team without a takeaway. They left the New Orleans matchup with three, including a Frankie Luvu-forced fumble returned for a touchdown by Marquis Haynes Sr. in the first half, a good-hands interception from defensive lineman Derrick Brown, and a pick to seal the game by Jaycee Horn.

Henry Anderson also blocked a field goal attempt, creating chaos on special teams.

The Panthers' specialists have shown up through the first three weeks. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro may have lingering winds from a tropical storm, but he comes into the Arizona game with a perfect 7-for-7 field goal clip. Punter Johnny Hekker pinned the Saints inside the 20-yard line four times last week, which placed him 10th in NFL history with 308 career punts inside the 20.

Carolina can't guarantee every game will be stuffed with as many big plays as last week on defense and special teams, but they'll look to maintain a consistent showing in those two phases while the offense seeks to make a jump.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Through The Years

Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 2-1 record in the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
1 / 88

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
AZvsCAR25
2 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR43
4 / 88
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
5 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_3829
8 / 88
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR45
10 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR47
15 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR39
17 / 88
AZvsCAR28
18 / 88
AZvsCAR33
19 / 88
AZvsCAR17
20 / 88
AZvsCAR20
21 / 88
AZvsCAR08
22 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
AZvsCAR04
26 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
29 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
30 / 88

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Matt York
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
31 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
34 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
36 / 88

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
37 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
38 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
39 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
41 / 88

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
43 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
44 / 88

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

=559676=
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
45 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
46 / 88

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
47 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
48 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
49 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
50 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
51 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
52 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
53 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
54 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
55 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
56 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
57 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
58 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
DX3_9833
59 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
60 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
61 / 88

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
63 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
64 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
65 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
66 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
67 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
68 / 88

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
1D3_9858
69 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
70 / 88

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
71 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
72 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
73 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
74 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

1D3_9723
75 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
76 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)

E_MKII0192
77 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
78 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
79 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

1D3_9761
80 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
81 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
82 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

E_1D2_3173
83 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_2751
84 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3448 (1)
85 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3539
86 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_2958
87 / 88
Brandon Todd
DX3_9115
88 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
