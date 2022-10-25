Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

INJURED SECONDARY, STRUGGLING PASSING DEFENSE

Atlanta could play without three starters in the secondary against the Panthers, which is a blow for a group the Falcons saw potential in heading into the year.

Atlanta has already ruled out starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins for the Carolina matchup after he left the Cincinnati game in concussion protocol. Head coach Arthur Smith is taking a day-to-day approach with cornerback Dee Alford, who didn't play in Cincinnati, and cornerback AJ Terrell, who went down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter last week and didn't return. The Falcons already lost Pro Bowl corner Casey Hayward to a shoulder injury, as he was placed on injured reserve after Week 6.

The Falcons allow 306.6 pass yards per game on average, the most in the league, and they're one of the least efficient teams when it comes to rushing the passer, with a league-low 3.7 sack percentage and just 11 sacks on the year.

Atlanta has found more success stopping the run, allowing 100.3 yards per game on the ground.