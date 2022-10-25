Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are on the road for another NFC South matchup this Sunday.

Carolina travels to face the Falcons (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Week 8. It'll be the Panthers' first of two meetings across three weeks with the Falcons.

Atlanta holds a 34-20 advantage in the all-time series, including a 19-8 record at home. The Panthers are 2-2 against the Falcons since 2020, splitting the series in each of the previous two seasons. Carolina has won its last two games against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Carolina's two wins this season have come against division opponents, winning home matchups against the Saints and Buccaneers. The NFC South is essentially an open race with no teams above .500 and the bottom two teams, Carolina and New Orleans, within one win of the top two teams, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

Here's what to know about the Falcons:

RUN-HEAVY OFFENSE WITHOUT ITS STAR

The Falcons like to run the ball, and their 33 rush attempts per game rank third in the NFL behind the Bears and Giants. They're fourth in the league averaging 156.9 rush yards per game. Atlanta has been without leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson since Week 5. In the first four weeks, Patterson averaged 85 rush yards per game before a knee procedure placed him on injured reserve.

Patterson's injury left rookie Tyler Allgeier to pick up the bulk of the load, averaging 47.5 yards per game. He put up his first touchdown last week in a loss to Cincinnati.

Running back Caleb Huntley is another option for the Falcons, averaging 34.8 yards per game. Huntley popped in Atlanta's wins over Cleveland and San Francisco, totaling 56 yards on 10 carries against the Browns and 59 yards on 16 attempts against the 49ers. But he made a slim impact in the Falcons' most recent game, taking six carries for just 22 yards against the Bengals.

Drake London
Ben Liebenberg/AP

POTENTIAL PLAYMAKERS

Atlanta has been far from the league's most efficient passing offense, as quarterback Marcus Mariota leads the NFL's second-lowest effort in the passing game. The Falcons average 151.7 passing yards per game behind Mariota's 27th-ranked 61.3 completion percentage.

There are weapons to look out for in Atlanta, including rookie first-rounder Drake London, who leads the team with 315 yards this season. London averages 45 yards per game with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is just behind London, totaling 302 yards receiving with two touchdowns and a 43.1 average receiving yards per game.

Tight end Kyle Pitts hasn't quite burst onto the scene like he did last season as a rookie, tallying just one game with more than 25 receiving yards in Week 3 against the Seahawks. He has taken six receptions for 28 yards across the Falcons' last two matchups with the 49ers and Bengals combined, but the Pro Bowler has potential once he gets going.

Rashaan Evans
Danny Karnik/AP

INJURED SECONDARY, STRUGGLING PASSING DEFENSE

Atlanta could play without three starters in the secondary against the Panthers, which is a blow for a group the Falcons saw potential in heading into the year.

Atlanta has already ruled out starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins for the Carolina matchup after he left the Cincinnati game in concussion protocol. Head coach Arthur Smith is taking a day-to-day approach with cornerback Dee Alford, who didn't play in Cincinnati, and cornerback AJ Terrell, who went down with a hamstring injury in the first quarter last week and didn't return. The Falcons already lost Pro Bowl corner Casey Hayward to a shoulder injury, as he was placed on injured reserve after Week 6.

The Falcons allow 306.6 pass yards per game on average, the most in the league, and they're one of the least efficient teams when it comes to rushing the passer, with a league-low 3.7 sack percentage and just 11 sacks on the year.

Atlanta has found more success stopping the run, allowing 100.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Falcons' most formidable tackler is linebacker Rashaan Evans, who leads the team with 64 tackles and two fumble recoveries on the year.

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 20-34 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

1D3_9782
1 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII7090
2 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
3 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
4 / 69

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-1112
5 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-2431
6 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-805
7 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-850
8 / 69
20180916_CARatATL-946
9 / 69
26-FosterDSC_7444
10 / 69
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
11 / 69

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
37_DSC8087
12 / 69
47-DavisDSC_6986
13 / 69
53-Short sacks VickDSC_7263
14 / 69
868B6872
15 / 69
89-SmithDSC_7218
16 / 69
90_DSC8023
17 / 69
_C5X3885
18 / 69
_C5X4135
19 / 69
_F5Q1931
20 / 69
_W7I2224
21 / 69
_W7I2306
22 / 69
_W7I2386
23 / 69
MKII7098
24 / 69
Brandon Todd
_W7I2482
25 / 69
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
27 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
29 / 69

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 69

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 69

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 69

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 69

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6770
37 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
38 / 69

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 69

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 69

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
41 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
44 / 69

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsATL765
45 / 69
Carolina Panthers 2015
CW1D4742
46 / 69
MKII6563
47 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O0432
48 / 69
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
49 / 69

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
D15O0655
50 / 69
MKII7255
51 / 69
Brandon Todd
D15O9339 2
52 / 69
D15O9582 2
53 / 69
D15O9736 2
54 / 69
FosterDSC_8842
55 / 69
MKII6970
56 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_1954
57 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
58 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
MKII7410
59 / 69
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
60 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6396
61 / 69
Brandon Todd
DX3_3223
62 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
63 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
64 / 69

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Rucker&Weatherspoon Sack VickDSC_7144
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
66 / 69

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
SmithDSC_8667
67 / 69
1D3_9895 2
68 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
69 / 69

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
Advertising