Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

High-power offense

The Lions boast a top-10 offense in points scored (106–eighth), total yards (1,545–eighth), passing yards (999–ninth), and rushing yards (546–10th) through the first four weeks of the season.

Goff has taken just five sacks this season while completing 69.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has found wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 26 times for 331 yards and two touchdowns this year, while rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has added 22 receptions for 242 yards this season, the second-most receiving yards on the roster. LaPorta also set a new NFL record for the most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end through their first four career games.

The Lions' smallest offensive output of the year still saw them putting up 358 total yards and 20 points in a Week 3 game against Atlanta, which they won 20-6. They totaled 418 yards of total offense, including 316 yards in the passing game, in their lone loss of the season, falling 37-31 to Seattle in overtime.