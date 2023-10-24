Know Your Foe: Houston Texans

Coming off a win over the Saints, bye week

Like the Panthers, the Texans are coming off a Week 7 bye week before this Sunday's matchup. Houston went into its weekend off with a win over New Orleans, 20-13, in Week 6.

The Texans were outgained by the Saints on offense by a sizable margin, putting up 297 yards of total offense to New Orleans' 430, and won after a game-ending interception crushed a late New Orleans rally.

Houston linebacker Blake Cashman pressured Derek Carr as he threw an interception to cornerback Steven Nelson, giving Nelson his third on the season and sealing the Texans' third win.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, selected second overall by Houston in this year's draft, threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was his least productive day of the season in terms of yardage and completion percentage (13-of-27, 48.1 percent), and he threw his first career interception – though it didn't end in a turnover as wide receiver Nico Collins punched the ball out from New Orleans linebacker Zack Baun, and offensive lineman Tytus Howard recovered it. The ensuing drive resulted in a Houston touchdown.