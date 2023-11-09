Marquis Haynes activated in time for Bears game

CHICAGO — The Panthers are still not what you'd call deep on defense, but they're at least a little deeper going into tonight's game.
The team activated outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. to the 53-man roster Thursday, meaning he's ready to play Thursday's game against the Bears.
Haynes has been on IR since the start of the regular season after a back issue popped up during training camp. He was designated to return earlier this week and went through the team's walk-through practices.
He had a career-best 5.0 sacks last season and was projected to be a starter heading into training camp. With Brian Burns out with a concussion and Justin Houston and Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve, they certainly need the help.
The Panthers also brought up outside linebacker Eku Leota and wide receiver Mike Strachan from the practice squad for Thursday's game (standard elevations, Leota's third and final one).
Leota gives them four outside linebackers (along with Haynes, Amaré Barno, and DJ Johnson), which is basically the minimum you can go into a game with.
Strachan offers some size-and-speed cover at wide receiver because of the elbow issue DJ Chark Jr. has been dealing with. Chark was listed as doubtful for tonight's game with an elbow injury.
