Panthers place Stantley Thomas-Oliver on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some reinforcements at a few positions of need Saturday in advance of the trip to Los Angeles.

The Panthers placed cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve. A key special teams player, he was already ruled out for this week's game because of a thigh injury.

To fill his spot on the active roster, the Panthers signed linebacker Arron Mosby from the practice squad.

The Panthers also downgraded cornerback Jaycee Horn to out, and he is not traveling to Los Angeles. He suffered a rib injury last week. Interim coach Steve Wilks said Horn (rib) was trending in the right direction, but they didn't want to risk bringing him back too soon and making the situation worse.

This is Mosby's second stint on the 53-man roster this season, as the undrafted rookie from Fresno State was brought up the week of the Saints game but was inactive. He played on special teams against the Giants after he was elevated from the practice squad.

The Panthers also promoted quarterback Jacob Eason and cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad (standard elevations).

Mayfield didn't practice this week because of an ankle injury but went through a fairly vigorous workout Friday and is hoping to be able to go.

The Panthers needed Hayes because of some injuries that have hit at his position.

In addition to Horn's absence, Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson are all listed as questionable on the injury report. There was some degree of confidence about Jackson being able to play, and Henderson was limited in practice every day this week. Keith Taylor Jr. is the only corner on the active roster not on the injury report.