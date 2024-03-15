Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

Bouncing back in 2023, Fuller recorded 84 tackles, eight passes defended, and three interceptions. Over the course of his four-year career, Fuller has 256 tackles, 17 passes defended, and seven interceptions in 48 games.

Fuller was named captain twice while with the Rams: once in the 2021 season and again in 2023.

"He's a special person," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Fuller upon his captaincy. Jordan's consistency, his commitment to his teammates, his commitment to trying to be the best that he can possibly be, his ability to handle a lot of good, but also some of the challenging times, with just a steady, even-keeled demeanor.

"He's so steady, so consistent, he's refreshingly secure in who he is and what his natural personality is, but he connects with guys."