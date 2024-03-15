Panthers sign safety Jordan Fuller

CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have added another piece to their secondary during a busy week, signing safety Jordan Fuller Friday afternoon.
The Los Angeles Rams drafted the free agent in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he has spent his entire career in L.A.
While Fuller was in Los Angeles, some of his best years came while playing under Ejiro Evero, the Panthers current defensive coordinator. Evero was the safeties coach for Fuller's rookie season and the secondary coach in 2021.
Despite being a sixth-round pick, the 26-year-old Fuller earned a starting spot going into his rookie season, making a team-high eight tackles in his debut. He only got better in his second season in the league, as Fuller finished with a team-leading 113 tackles, four passes defensed, and one interception.
His third season with the Rams was cut short by a shoulder injury, which placed him on Injured Reserve.
Bouncing back in 2023, Fuller recorded 84 tackles, eight passes defended, and three interceptions. Over the course of his four-year career, Fuller has 256 tackles, 17 passes defended, and seven interceptions in 48 games.
Fuller was named captain twice while with the Rams: once in the 2021 season and again in 2023.
"He's a special person," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Fuller upon his captaincy. Jordan's consistency, his commitment to his teammates, his commitment to trying to be the best that he can possibly be, his ability to handle a lot of good, but also some of the challenging times, with just a steady, even-keeled demeanor.
"He's so steady, so consistent, he's refreshingly secure in who he is and what his natural personality is, but he connects with guys."
Fuller's reunion with Evero will see him join a safety unit that lost Vonn Bell (released) and Jeremy Chinn (free agency) this offseason.
