Carolina Panthers
Report: Panthers to add Broncos LB Josey Jewell

Mar 12, 2024 at 05:24 PM
Kassidy Hill
David Zalubowski/AP Photo

CHARLOTTE— The Panthers have reportedly added another piece to their defense, agreeing to terms with Denver Broncos linebacker, Josey Jewell. This according to reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal can't be made official until the start of the league year on Wednesday, and the player passes a physical.

Jewell is the fourth new face the Panthers have reportedly agreed to terms with during the league's negotiating period, joining offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, along with defensive tackle, A'Shawn Robinson.

While in college at Iowa, Jewell was named an unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017, after leading all of the Big Ten, with 125 tackles, his senior year. Jewell was drafted in the fourth round by the Broncos, in the 2018 NFL draft.

Jewell has spent the past six seasons with Denver (giving him background with Ejiro Evero), during which time the 6-foot-2, 236 pound linebacker has accumulated 453 tackles (averaging 75.5 a season), seven fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his 78 game appearances.

