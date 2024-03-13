Reports: Panthers agree with cornerback Dane Jackson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers remain in action in a busy start to the league year, and have taken a step to fill the vacancy at cornerback.

The team has agreed to terms with Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, according to multiple published reports including from NFL Network.

The deal can't be made official until the start of the league year on Wednesday afternoon, and the player passes a physical.

The 27-year-old Jackson was a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2020 (when Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was in the Bills front office).