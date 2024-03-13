 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Reports: Panthers agree with cornerback Dane Jackson

Mar 13, 2024 at 02:50 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Dane Jackson
Rick Scuteri/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers remain in action in a busy start to the league year, and have taken a step to fill the vacancy at cornerback.

The team has agreed to terms with Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, according to multiple published reports including from NFL Network.

The deal can't be made official until the start of the league year on Wednesday afternoon, and the player passes a physical.

The 27-year-old Jackson was a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2020 (when Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was in the Bills front office).

The 6-foot, 180-pound Jackson started 28 games in four seasons with the Bills. He has three interceptions and a fumble recovery. His best individual season was 2022, when he started 14 games and had two picks.

Dane Jackson
Rick Scuteri/AP

