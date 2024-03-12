 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Reports: Panthers agree with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

Mar 12, 2024 at 04:11 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
A'Shawn Robinson
Morry Gash/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did some work on the other side of the line Tuesday.

According to multiple published reports, including from NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to terms with Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on a three-year deal Tuesday. No deal can be official until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

He has experience with this defensive staff from his time with the Rams, giving him background with coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder gives them another solid presence up front.

The 28-year-old entered the league as a second-round pick of the Lions in 2016, and has appeared in 110 games, with 74 starts.

