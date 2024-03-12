Reports: Panthers agree with defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers did some work on the other side of the line Tuesday.

According to multiple published reports, including from NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to terms with Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson on a three-year deal Tuesday. No deal can be official until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

He has experience with this defensive staff from his time with the Rams, giving him background with coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder gives them another solid presence up front.