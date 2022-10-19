Week 7 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (1-5) return home and return to NFC South action with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 7 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (1-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3)
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, Oct. 23 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Buccaneers Roster | Buccaneers Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Buccaneers
- Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Bucs | Series History
- Current Streak: Buccaneers W4
- Carolina's last home win against Tampa Bay came in November of 2018
Player/Coach Connections
- A number of Panthers are originally from Florida, including Brian Burns, Sam Franklin Jr., Marquis Haynes Sr., CJ Henderson and Eddy Piñeiro.
- Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was previously a scout for the Panthers in 1998.
- Several Bucs players have ties to the Carolinas including Giovani Bernard (UNC), Ryan Succop (S. Carolina), Dee Delaney (Beaufort, S.C.) and Nick Leverett (Salisbury, N.C.).
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Tampa Bay
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|260.0 (32nd)
|332.0 (21st)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|90.3 (26th)
|67.5 (32nd)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|169.7 (29th)
|264.5 (6th)
|Sacks Allowed
|19 (t-25th)
|9 (t-3rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|23.6 (32nd)
|37.8 (22nd)
|Points/Game
|17.2 (t-27th)
|20.2 (20th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|356.8 (21st)
|302.5 (7th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|133.3 (26th)
|109.2 (14th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|223.5 (17th)
|193.3 (7th)
|Sacks
|9 (t-28th)
|21 (3rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|43.2 (23rd)
|42.7 (22nd)
|Takeaways
|6 (t-23rd)
|9 (t-10th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|24.3 (t-23rd)
|17.2 (5th)
Notes and Trends
Most of the yards
- In Week 6, Christian McCaffrey accounted for 158 of the team's 212 scrimmage yards at LA. That percentage of 74.5 was the highest by a player of his team's scrimmage yards since Week 11 of 2003 (Warrick Dunn, 74.6).
- McCaffrey has 670 scrimmage yards this season, ranking fourth in the NFL.
Defensive Touchdowns
- The Panthers scored their NFL-best third defensive touchdown of the season in Week 6, when Donte Jackson returned an interception back for six.
- The franchise record for defensive TDs is four, set in 2013 and 2015.
Brown putting together banner season
- Derrick Brown had a career-high seven tackles and a half-sack against the Rams.
- This season, he leads all defensive linemen with six passes defended, while his PFF grade of 89.9 ranks fourth among qualified defensive tackles.
Ekwonu stringing together dominant performances
- Over the last two weeks, Ikem Ekwonu has posted an overall blocking grade of 75.8, tops among rookie tackles in the NFL.
- He and Taylor Moton had pass block efficiency ratings of 99.3, tied for fourth among offensive tackles in the last two weeks.
- As a team, Carolina's pass blocking grade of 69.2 ranks seventh in the NFL this season.
Special teams strength
- The Panthers rank fourth in the NFL with a total PFF special teams grade of 91.1.
- This season, Carolina has blocked two field goals, ranks fourth with a FG made percentage of 92.3, ranks third with a net punting average of 44.9 and leads the league with 450 kick return yards.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- DJ Moore (321) needs four receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
- Christian McCaffrey (50) needs one scrimmage TD to break a tie with Muhsin Muhammad (50) and move into fifth place in franchise history.
- Brian Burns (29.5) needs 3.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
- Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
- Shaq Thompson needs 61 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Donte Jackson (13) needs one interception to tie Doug Evans and Richard Marshall for fifth in franchise history.
- JJ Jansen (215) needs six games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
Carolina is 24-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 12-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.