Ask The Old Guy: More than a feeling

Let's go lightning round to close it out this week:

Hi Darin, Enjoy your articles. Follow Panthers every day, all year round. I want to watch the preseason games. I live in the Asheville area. Any insight on how to do that? — Sandy, Weaverville, NC

Sandy, thanks. We do it for the people. And because of that, we have collected all the many viewing and listening options for the fans here in one handy link. If you click this link, you should find everything you need, whether you live in Weaverville or Worcester (which these people say as Wooster, which rhymes with rooster, which is weird, but I ain't going to fight about it).

Hey Darin! As usual, I'm coming in with a double whammy (not to be confused with the joint practices this week). 1) Matt Corral's first professional game-time action was ugly. Like, we can all agree, that was insanely bad and unnaturally lucky for Our Team. In contrast, Ikem Ekwonu's first game was enough to propel him to the top of the depth chart. But what about the rest of the rookie class, the guys maybe not getting as much pomp and circumstance? 2) In reference/follow-up to my tweet about you and Augusta both making Boston jokes upon arrival in MA, who do you think would come out on top in a full Content Team-wide Pun-Off? — Nate, Grand Prairie, TX

This is the lightning round Nate; one question. Actually, I'll play along because I want everyone to get along.

Brandon Smith did some things in limited work in Washington that made you think he'll show up this year, even if it's just on special teams (that's an important thing). And Amaré Barno made a few plays. Will be interested in watching both of those guys Friday.

A pun-off in this department would be something to see. I work with many creative and funny people. I love my co-workers. Sometimes @PanthersBill is funny. Sometimes.

While all the hubbub has been about the QB competition, and rightly so, who has been the unexpected camp MVP, in your humble but accurate opinion? And with the heat in Spartyville, I bet you would enjoy the cooler temps up here in the high country. — Chuck, West Jefferson, NC

I'm going to blow your mind with this one Chuck. You know who was really good in Spartanburg? DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey. Those two young gentlemen are good at playing football, and have a real future in this game. But it's the way they go in practice that you love. You can spot somebody who doesn't want to be there. They genuinely do.

Also, I would love a training camp that was a little cooler. Maybe with a little more altitude. If only there were a town within a two-hour drive of Charlotte to pick a random number, maybe at 3,333 feet above sea level, that would be a groovy place to set up shop for three weeks. But they don't let me make those calls.

Genuine question about personnel, more particularly Frankie Luvu. I know he's a linebacker, and I've heard all offseason that he'll step up in the defense to fill the void of both Jermaine Carter and Hasaan Reddick. I know he can't play both positions at once, so which position will he be playing? More of an inside linebacker or an edge rusher? Or is this a super secret Phil Snow project that we don't know about? Anyways thanks for doing what you do. Don't get into a fight today. — Cody, Four Oaks, NC

Frankie's naturally more of a pass-rusher, so he'll be more of an edge player. But he can cover and do some other things so they're expanding his role. Damien Wilson is more of the Jermaine Carter replacement, and he's a bigger two-down run-stopper. Cory Littleton has also been good at filling in for Shaq during training camp. They have four guys to use in combination for those three linebacker jobs, and that's a good thing.

As for getting in a fight, it's early yet, but we're doing our best to keep it peaceful. Because making your way in the world today takes everything you've got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. Wouldn't you like to get away? Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and they're always glad you came. You want to be where you can see our troubles are all the same. You want to be where everybody knows your name.