Frankie Luvu: Doing more, giving more, and becoming more

"He's really been in that role as a leader around here," Woods said. "So him having to step into it, it really wasn't a big deal for him in his game. We all know, even from last year, what a heck of a season he had last year. So I want to say it wasn't a big ordeal for him."

But it is unquestionably different, the difference between being a guided missile and an air-traffic controller. In those seconds between snaps, Luvu's getting the defensive call in from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and spreading the word. As backup quarterback Andy Dalton noted, defensive calls are usually shorter than the sometimes excessively syllabic offensive calls, but they include more individual player position points. So, while he's catching his own breath, Luvu's telling the guys around him where to be and what to look for and how to adjust.

"I mean, when you don't have it, you just get the call, and then you can just focus on your job or whatnot," Woods said. "But once you have that green dot, this is different. You've got to get the guys ready. I mean, coach is talking to you. He's not just saying the call; he's saying, hey, we got to make this adjustment. Hey, make sure you tell these guys to do this. So it's a lot more than just telling the guys the call and getting the call."

Bell, who is the closer-to-the-line-of-scrimmage safety, has also worn one, so he knows the demands of being responsible for the 10 guys out there on the field with you. And he said Luvu's adapting quickly and well to the new duties. He noted that there's no time for repeating things.

"You tell the guys to get tight; you say it one time so you can get ready to play your game," Bell said. "But it takes a lot of responsibility because you got another call, but you've got to know what you got to do with that side of the ball.

"You go out to get guys lined up, so it's hat's off to him, and that's how guys look at him, same as the coaches. They look at him as a leader to be able to handle that."

Bell said that the nature of playing defense (especially at home, when the crowd is louder) puts a premium on communication but also preparation.

"When everybody's in their book, and you hear a certain call, you should already know it," he said with a grin.

Implicit in that statement is the reality that some players are not always the same number of chapters deep, meaning Luvu is responsible for getting everyone on the same page. That's part of the reason he's putting in extra time now, as he develops from an instant-impact sub to a reliable defensive playmaker to something more.

It's what Thompson has done for this defense for years, but without him on the field, it's something Luvu has to take on.

"Shaq's definitely always eager to watch film with me," Luvu said. "I'm always like, I want to pick his mind on like certain things and how can I better my game off of what he sees and also that set of eyes in the back."

But he's more than eyes, as that green dot means he also has to be the brain and the mouth for the defensive on the field. It's not something he takes lightly, but it is a role he accepts.

"I'm all in, I'm ready for it, I'm made for this," Luvu said. "What can I say, man? This is my calling. And taking that green dot, and having that C on my chest, it comes with high responsibilities and, with that coming, I can take that."

It's the kind of thing linebackers naturally do; they're the guys who set the tone as much as the defense. The Panthers have always been fortunate to have those guys, from Sam Mills to Dan Morgan to Jon Beason, to Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. And with Kuechly and Davis around here so often, they're rubbing off on Luvu in subtle ways.

"Like when I see Luke on film, it's like, man, he just got so much energy, him and TD, and I was like, man, when's the last time we had that going on?" Luvu said. "So for me as a player, man, I just kind of take that, and consider it my game and just put that in. Because it's very contagious as far as us as a defense. Obviously, our offense might not click here and there, but every time we're on that field, it's just another opportunity for us to get a play or, change the field position, or just creating big plays on defense.