Get to know Ickey Ekwonu

--- Ekwonu became the first player that Carolina has ever drafted out of N.C. State. The Panthers have now drafted a first-rounder out of the ACC or SEC in each of the last four seasons.

He was only a three-star recruit out of high school, but grew into a consensus All-American after three seasons. He only allowed three sacks in 2021 and had the second-best run-blocking grade of all qualified linemen, according to PFF.