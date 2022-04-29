Social media reacts to Ickey Ekwonu selection

View photos of NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, drafted by Carolina in the first round of the 2022 Draft.
Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu
Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.
2022 Draft Day 1 transcripts
Read what Ickey Ekwonu, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer said to the media on Thursday night.
Ickey Ekwonu is a coach's "dream come true"
Those who have coached the new Panthers tackle, and those who will, marvel at his tenacity and talent.
Panthers select N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu in first round of draft
The Charlotte native was a first team All-American in 2021 at N.C. State.
2022 NFL Draft: It's nearly time
The Panthers enter the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with two big questions, and the possibility of one big answer.
Full list of Panthers draft picks for 2022
Carolina currently has six picks in 2022, beginning with the sixth overall pick.
Draft Debate: Why trading back makes sense for the Panthers
While they'd consider staying put and taking an elite prospect, a shortage of picks could force them to consider moving around the draft board.
Panthers entering draft with options "open"
GM Scott Fitterer did not break news, talking about the needs at quarterback and tackle entering the weekend.
