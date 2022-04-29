Panthers select N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu in first round of draft

And while the choice wasn't immediate, it was clear which way they wanted to go.

The Panthers were eager to accept that, since Ekwonu gives them a chance to put together what should be an improved line. After signing guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman in free agency, the Panthers can now shift 2021 third-rounder Brady Christensen into left guard and have a stable lineup, along with cornerstone right tackle Taylor Moton.

Ekwonu, who was born in Charlotte and starred at Providence Day, went onto an incredible career at N.C. State, where he started at tackle as a sophomore, before settling into to become one of the dominant blockers in the country and earning All-American honors.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder (with 34-inch arms), ran a 4.93-second 40, showcasing his elite athleticism during pre-draft workouts. Scouts love his mean streak and aggressive nature, and he was known for pancaking opponents.