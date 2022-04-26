RSVP for the Bud Light Draft Lounge on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE - The Bud Light Draft Lounge is back!
This year's show will be streamed on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. on the Panthers social channels, Panthers.com and the Panthers app. Join Kristen Balboni, Anish Shroff, Jonathan Stewart and Donte Jackson LIVE from Bank of America Stadium.
The show will have live analysis of the draft, special features and insight from current and former players, and access to the Panthers' decision-makers.
We'll also be giving away some great prizes! Click here to RSVP and enter to win a Bud Light cooler and Panthers draft prize pack. The winner will be announced during the show.
The NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday night and air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Watch some of last year's Draft Lounge below to get ready for Thursday night.
View pictures of all of Carolina's first-round draft picks back to 2002 when Carolina picked Julius Peppers second overall.