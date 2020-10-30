The Day After: Multiple factors at play in recent defensive struggles

Rhule pointed to Rasul Douglas being on the reserve/COVID-19 list rather than the team's decision to cut Eli Apple earlier this week as one factor in the Panthers' strained depth at corner.

"Eli played one game for us, so really that was the Saints game," Rhule said. "We will welcome Rasul back with open arms."

Undrafted rookie safeties Sam Franklin Jr. and Myles Hartsfield also played significant snaps against the Falcons, and both drew flags that turned into first downs.

"There were some great man-to-man reps by some of those guys. But at the end of the day, sometimes they get to the top of the route, and they grab a guy," Rhule said. "It's just trusting in your technique, and really trusting in the guys around you, trusting in the system. I think when we do that, we have a tendency to get off the field."

That plays into a larger theme the Panthers have to clean up when they get back to practicing for their Week 9 trip to Kansas City. Rhule mentioned players were improvising too much, overcompensating in trying to make an impact.

"I think too often last night, as we got into that battle, you turn the tape on, there's just too many things out there that's just not what we normally do," Rhule said. "And so as a coach, I always put that back on me. I say, 'OK, I've got to get guys to understand that no moment in football is bigger than another.' Just because Thursday Night Football is here doesn't mean it's a bigger moment.

"Football is football. You go out there, you do your job, you play hard play after play after play and trust that that process will work."

When players trust what they've studied throughout the week, it can work out positively. That's what safety ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ did on a fake punt in the third quarter. After Carolina took a delay of game penalty, the sideline had called off the fake because Atlanta hadn't shown the proper punt return look for it to work. But once the delay happened, the Falcons changed what they were doing. So, Chinn put the play back on and ended up gaining 28 yards on the direct snap.

"They put their punt block team back in there, so that's really the right call," Rhule said. "We just didn't run it on (fourth-and-4) because they had their punt safe defense in, and it wouldn't work — very similar to the Tampa Bay game. So he's correct in doing that.

"It's probably a microcosm of the game, of guys making a lot of decisions. Sometimes it works out, like that one, and sometimes it doesn't."

The Panthers should get multiple players back over the next few weeks that can help. While most of the focus is deservedly on McCaffrey, having Douglas (reserve/COVID-19 list), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (toe), safety Juston Burris (ribs), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) all come back will give the defense a boost.