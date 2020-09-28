The Day After: Where the defense must improve entering Week 4

GETTING TO KNOW YOU

Rhule revealed on Monday that Douglas was the catalyst for last week's team meetings when players shared their "why" in an attempt to help players get to know each other better.

"I called him. I wanted to talk to him one-on-one, personally, because that's the type of coach he is," Douglas said. "I had to just tell him how I felt about it, and I wanted us to play for each other because it's bigger when you play for the team than the individual.

"We're not track runners, we're not boxers, so individual stuff doesn't matter. It's all about the team. It's what can we do together, collectively."

Douglas was a member of the 2017 Super Bowl-winning Eagles, so he knows firsthand what being a connected team can do.

"Even though most of all of us play for a different team now, we still all talk, and it's still the same thing," Douglas said.

Not only did the Panthers win on Sunday, but Douglas could tell there was a different level of performance when comparing the Week 2 and Week 3 film.

"The D-line, the linebackers, everyone was hunting. Hair on fire, running to the ball, tackling, covering — everything was kind of like we put it all together. And for spurts, it was just like, 'Oh my goodness, we're … good.'

"I just think everybody took the self out — ego, pride, everything out — and played for each other, and it showed on film."

BUILDING WITHOUT THE 'RE'

Rhule has been consistent in saying the Panthers are building something. But there's a difference in what people hear and think when it comes to "building" versus "rebuilding."

Calling a season a "rebuilding year" draws a negative connotation, similar to tanking. It's going to make people think an organization is, in some ways, trying to lose. That's completely the opposite of who Rhule is and how he operates as a coach.

"I would like to think that if (players are) around me every day, they know that I want to win," Rhule said.

As Rhule put it, he inherited a team that was coming off a pair of losing seasons, which means things weren't going well. There was significant roster turnover in the offseason, and now the goal is to continue stacking blocks and growing together. That may take time because there's a process to make it happen.

It starts with getting the right people in place, and Rhule feels like the organization has done so. The second step is to establish some core principles.

"People win in a lot of different ways. We want to be a tough, hard-working, competitive group," Rhule said. "Then, you want to get the football right."

The Panthers are working on that part now, with Rhule saying it's not right yet. But especially coming off a win, now is the time to continue investing in the build.