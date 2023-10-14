Tight end Ian Thomas placed on injured reserve

Oct 14, 2023 at 02:10 PM
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
Ian Thomas
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had an injury lead to a roster move Saturday, and for a change, it wasn't in the secondary.

The team placed tight end Ian Thomas on injured reserve Saturday because of a calf injury.

Thomas was added to the injury report Friday.

The veteran tight end has two catches for 36 yards this season, but his value has been as a blocker in the run game throughout his career.

To fill the roster spot, they activated tight end Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve. He's practiced the last two weeks and was a full participant in Friday's practice. He was needed this week, since tight end Giovanni Ricci was already ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving just Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble there.

The moves leave the roster at 52.

The Panthers also promoted a pair of players from the practice squad, using standard elevations for safety Matthias Farley and offensive lineman Justin McCray﻿. It's the second elevation for each of them. Practice squad players can be elevated and returned to the practice squad three times in a season.

Farley is expected to start at safety for the injured Vonn Bell﻿, while McCray adds depth to cover the neck injury to left guard Chandler Zavala﻿.

The Panthers have already ruled out five players for the week, including Bell, Zavala, Ricci, running back Miles Sanders﻿, and safety Xavier Woods﻿.

