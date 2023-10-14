Tight end Ian Thomas placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had an injury lead to a roster move Saturday, and for a change, it wasn't in the secondary.
The team placed tight end Ian Thomas on injured reserve Saturday because of a calf injury.
Thomas was added to the injury report Friday.
The veteran tight end has two catches for 36 yards this season, but his value has been as a blocker in the run game throughout his career.
To fill the roster spot, they activated tight end Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve. He's practiced the last two weeks and was a full participant in Friday's practice. He was needed this week, since tight end Giovanni Ricci was already ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving just Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble there.
The moves leave the roster at 52.
The Panthers also promoted a pair of players from the practice squad, using standard elevations for safety Matthias Farley and offensive lineman Justin McCray. It's the second elevation for each of them. Practice squad players can be elevated and returned to the practice squad three times in a season.
Farley is expected to start at safety for the injured Vonn Bell, while McCray adds depth to cover the neck injury to left guard Chandler Zavala.
The Panthers have already ruled out five players for the week, including Bell, Zavala, Ricci, running back Miles Sanders, and safety Xavier Woods.
View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.