Week 6 Friday Injury Report: AJ Dillon out, many questionables

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without veteran running back AJ Dillon against one of his old teams, and have a lot of questionables for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Dillon (ankle) was ruled out after he missed the week of practice.
Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) was limited in practice on Friday, and he's listed as doubtful, after he wasn't able to finish the Lions game before the bye.
All the other players on the roster were listed as full participants Friday, but five are listed as questionable.
Guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) are listed as questionable, along with the three players in their practice windows who haven't been activated yet — Trevor Etienne (ankle), Taylor Moton (lungs, blood clot) and Tershawn Wharton (neck).
Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report have no game designations so they're good to go. That includes Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, and Thomas Incoom.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.