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Week 6 Friday Injury Report: AJ Dillon out, many questionables

The Panthers will be without the veteran running back, and rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as doubtful.

Oct 16, 2026 at 12:26 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without veteran running back AJ Dillon against one of his old teams, and have a lot of questionables for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Dillon (ankle) was ruled out after he missed the week of practice.

Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) was limited in practice on Friday, and he's listed as doubtful, after he wasn't able to finish the Lions game before the bye.

All the other players on the roster were listed as full participants Friday, but five are listed as questionable.

Guard Damien Lewis (elbow) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) are listed as questionable, along with the three players in their practice windows who haven't been activated yet — Trevor Etienne (ankle), Taylor Moton (lungs, blood clot) and Tershawn Wharton (neck).

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report have no game designations so they're good to go. That includes Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, and Thomas Incoom.

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Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Check out the Panthers 2026 Regular Season Schedule.

Practice photos | Week 6 vs. Eagles | October 15, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerback Zion Childress and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Zion Childress, safety Lathan Ransom, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress, safety Lathan Ransom, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith, cornerback Zion Childress and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith, cornerback Zion Childress and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Long snapper JJ Jansen #44 and punter Sam Martin #6 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Long snapper JJ Jansen #44 and punter Sam Martin #6 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips #5 and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips #5 and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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