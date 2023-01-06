Ask The Old Guy: Wrapping up an emotional week

Serious question this week. "What's The Deal With...." In this case, we'll sub in the name Steve Smith Sr.? I'm unbelievably upset, incensed, really!! So, for the benefit of all Panthers fans everywhere, would you please: Explain in plain language the process for being "selected" to the Hall of Fame? After missing out last year, Smith is not even on the final ballot this year. I understand (I think) the process the way it's written. But somehow, that process is not treating Steve Smith Sr. fairly. The names on this year's ballot are OK, but surely no one could say they are better than Smith. So, if you would, please refresh us on the process and then add some "Old Guy" insight into the reasoning behind his being snubbed. I really NEED to know. — Sleepless in Carolina, AKA Howard, Star NC

There are two questions here, one process which I can explain and one outcome that I struggle with too.

Smith was among the semifinalists in voting for the Hall of Fame each of the last two years (it's usually 25, but with ties this year, the list was 28). That was winnowed down from an initial list of 125 or so.

That list is sent to each of the members of the Hall's selection committee, a group of 49 voters, of which I am one. It's mostly veteran writers and broadcasters, one from each city plus at-large voters who have decades of experience and take it very seriously. In recent years the Hall has added a group of Hall of Famers to the committee including Tony Dungy, Bill Polian, Dan Fouts, and James Lofton. We take the list of 28 and cut it to 15 electronically to set up our annual example of Roman democracy, in which presentations are made, and the (presumably) wise men and women vote on each candidate. That's the mechanics.

Now, how you take the list of 28 this year and turn it into 15 without Smith, I have no idea.

Part of the problem is the clogged pipe at wide receiver with Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson, and Torry Holt, who have been finalists before, and now resemble the same problem the committee had a few years ago with Cris Carter, Andre Reed, and Tim Brown. Until one comes out the other end of the spigot, none of them are coming out (and they eventually did in 2013, 2014, and 2015). And receiver is just one position the committee is considering, so it's hard to create a representative sample of the game each year if you clear out a particular traffic jam.

But if you isolate this year's list of 28 semifinalists to the seven receivers (Wayne, Johnson, Holt, Smith, Anquan Boldin, Hines Ward, and Henry Ellard), a look at what Smith did in his career makes it reasonable to think he should have been included.

Smith is eighth on the league's all-time receiving yards list (14,731), and all the guys ahead of him on that list are already in the Hall except Larry Fitzgerald, who will be but isn't eligible yet. But Wayne's 10th and Johnson's 11th, with Boldin (14th), Ellard (15th), and Holt (17th) not far behind. Ward is 27th.

Look at the receptions list and Boldin's ninth with 1,076, followed by Wayne (1,070), Johnson (1,062), and Smith (1,031). Ward's 14th (1,000) and Holt's 22nd (920), and Ellard's 34th (814 in a different era).

That's a numerical way of saying these guys are all good enough to have a case. Where I believe (and I am but one of 49) that Smith's best case lies is that he was 5-9 and never played with a Hall of Fame quarterback the way Wayne and Holt (and Ward, I guess someday) did.

Smith won the triple crown (leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns) in 2005, and the conditions he did it under are mind-boggling. That team ran the ball 487 times. They threw it 449 times. They were coached by John Fox and quarterbacked by Jake Delhomme, and their other receivers were Keary Colbert and 37-year-old Ricky Proehl, who caught 25 balls each. Smith went for 103-1,563-12.

The other three triple crown winners since the 1970 merger were some guy named Jerry Rice (who had Joe Montana), Sterling Sharpe (Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre), and Cooper Kupp (Sean McVay and Matt Stafford).

Those situations are different.

All of the finalists are deserving, but I'll be frank — the next argument I hear that convinces me Torry Holt is better at football than Steve Smith will be the first one. And I could make a similar case, somewhat less strongly, for Wayne. Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning were very good for their Hall cases. Johnson was similar to Smith in that he had to carry a team, but it's easier to carry large things when you're a 6-foot-3 monster than when you're a small angry person.