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Jason Stone joins Tepper Sports & Entertainment as General Manager of Stadium & Venue Operations

Jun 18, 2026 at 02:47 PM
Helmets in the end zone
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (June 18, 2026) – Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced Jason Stone as general manager of stadium and venue operations. Stone will join the organization on July 8, 2026, and oversee all stadium and venue operations for Carolina Panthers (NFL) games, Charlotte FC (MLS) matches and all other events at Bank of America Stadium, in addition to TSE's broader portfolio of venues, including Atrium Health Performance Park and the Atrium Health Training Facility. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Kristi Coleman.

Stone joins TSE from Kraft Sports & Entertainment, where he most recently served as vice president of stadium and site operations. In this role, he provided executive leadership for the operation of Gillette Stadium and its surrounding mixed-use campus, overseeing facilities, guest services, event operations, parking, transportation, broadcast operations, and sustainability initiatives. Stone guided operational planning and execution for some of the region's largest and most complex events, including NFL and MLS competitions, major stadium concerts, the Army–Navy Game, and the NHL Winter Classic. Throughout his tenure, he led initiatives that enhanced operational efficiency, elevated the fan experience, and strengthened the venue's reputation as one of the nation's premier sports and entertainment destinations.

"Jason is a proven leader with extensive experience operating a world-class stadium and entertainment venue," said Kristi Coleman, CEO, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "As we continue to elevate the experience we deliver to our fans, and maximize the number of events we hold at Bank of America Stadium following the renovation, his track record of operational excellence and strategic leadership will be a tremendous asset to our organization."

During his tenure with Kraft Sports & Entertainment, Stone directed numerous large-scale operational and infrastructure initiatives, including modernization projects that enhanced venue capabilities, improved guest experiences and created new revenue opportunities. He also led a broad cross-functional team supporting a year-round calendar of sporting events, concerts and entertainment programming while overseeing operational planning across a 500-acre mixed-use campus.

"Tepper Sports & Entertainment has built an impressive reputation for delivering exceptional experiences and driving innovation across sports and entertainment," said Stone. "I'm excited to join an organization with such a strong vision for the future and look forward to working alongside the talented team in Charlotte to continue enhancing operations, elevating the fan experience and supporting the growth of Bank of America Stadium as a premier destination for sports and entertainment."

Prior to his current role, Stone held several leadership positions within Kraft Sports & Entertainment, including director and senior director of stadium operations. Earlier in his career, he served as director of security for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he led security and operational planning for NFL games and major events. He also played a key role in the opening and operational development of Gillette Stadium, building more than two decades of experience in stadium operations, event management and venue leadership.

Stone earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Hartford.

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