Stability along the offensive line anchors through season of change

That kind of continuity is rare, and it has been especially welcome following a revolving door with injuries and various combinations along the Panthers' line in 2021. They used 13 different combinations of starters in 17 games last year, rarely knowing from week to week who'd be next to each other.

"It meant a lot; when you look at the success that we had this year, a lot of that is predicated off those guys up front, so you can spread it around," Wilks said. "And who gets the credit? Starting with coach Campen, he does a tremendous job in really rotating those guys, trying to keep them fresh, giving different guys looks, just in case other things come up, and guys have to be able to fill in and play. He's done a great job with that, but also just Taylor Moton, Bozeman, the leaders up there, Corbett, all those guys have done tremendous."