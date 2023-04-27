We're still on! - Come celebrate the No. 1 Draft Pick at the Panthers Draft Party, presented by Bud Light

Apr 27, 2023 at 01:27 PM
RainOrShine

CHARLOTTE - Potential rain in the forecast won't stop the Carolina Panthers from making the No. 1 overall selection in tonight's NFL Draft or from celebrating with the team's fans at the 2023 Draft Party presented by Bud Light. The event is scheduled tonight rain or shine. This fun-filled night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and light show.

Activities and activations will move to the stadium concourse and free ponchos will be available to fans while supplies last. (Note: Umbrellas are not permitted. Standard stadium policiesand the NFL Clear Bag Policy are in place for the event).

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the Carolina Panthers Draft Party presented by Bud Light.

Admission to the 2023 Carolina Panthers Draft Party presented by Bud Light is $5, with all ticket proceeds benefiting Carolina Panthers Charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas. Fans must reserve their mobile-only tickets online at Panthers.com/draftparty or through Ticketmaster. Fans can reserve a maximum of six (6) tickets per account.

On-field stage programming hosted by Panthers play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and Panthers Legend Jake Delhomme will begin at 7:30 p.m., and coverage of the NFL Draft's first round, shown on the stadium video boards, begins at 8 p.m. After the No. 1 pick is made, David and Nicole Tepper, General Manager Scott Fitterer and Head Coach Frank Reich will take the stage to give fans in attendance their immediate reactions to the pick. Other on-field stage guests include Panthers Legends Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis and current Panthers Derrick Brown, Ikem Ekwonu and Adam Thielen.

Fans in attendance can also tour the Panthers locker room and entry tunnel, and mix and mingle with Panthers Legends like Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert, Wesley Walls and more.

The Panthers Team Store is open during the Draft Party and fans will have the opportunity to pre-order the No. 1 pick's jersey for in-store pick up.

Activities located on the concourse include the Play 60 Kids Combine, tailgate games like football toss and corn hole, the Legends Barber Lounge, and more. There will be appearances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the party concludes with the fireworks and light show. Stadium concessions and beverages will be available for purchase.

As the 2023 Draft Party's presenting partner, Bud Light will provide the first 250 Panthers PSL Owners with a free 16-ounce Bud Light. In addition, the first 500 fans to purchase a 16-ounce Bud Light will get a special $5 promotional price.

The Legends Barber Lounge will feature Panthers Legend, Sherrod Martin, one of the team's 2009 draft choices. The six-year NFL veteran turned master barber, currently owns and operates Superb Grooming Studio based in Atlanta, Ga. The former defensive back serves as a barber for many NFL players and has been highlighted by numerous national brands.

Fans will utilize mobile ticketing to enter the event. Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app. More information about mobile ticketing is available at https://www.panthers.com/tickets/mobile-guide.

