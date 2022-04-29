Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Ickey Ekwonu

Strengths: Bulldozing run-blocker, punch packed with dynamite, lateral agility, inside-out versatility

Weaknesses: Oversets, hand placement can be all over the place

North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu has some Incredible Hulk in him.

As a result, NFL offensive line coaches won't be able to help but fall in love with the 310-pound blocker. Ekwonu is aggressive on the field and has a level of violence in his blocks not often seen from line prospects. Off the field, Ekwonu brings an affable personality, which invites everyone to congregate around him.

Of any offensive line prospect in this year's class, the unanimous All-American posted the most dominant performance. Ekwonu buried opponent after opponent, particularly in the run game. His fearsome demeanor derives from overwhelming power at the point of attack. Ekwonu can crush defenders or just wash them completely down the line. His highlights from the 2021 campaign are something to behold. Bodies fly everywhere.

Athletically, Ekwonu is such an easy mover. The Wolfpack employ a zone-heavy scheme in which the line prospect excelled with his ability to reach and destroy defenders at all three levels. His movement skills showed up at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash and floated through the position-specific drills.

Issues arise with the fact that Ekwonu is so athletic yet unrefined. Sometimes, his athleticism allows him to reach landmarks quicker than he should based on the opponent. He must become more patient in pass protection and far more sound with his overall technique. If an offensive line coach can harness his skills, a dominant force will emerge at the NFL level.

A little home cooking can certainly help in Ekwonu's development. Situations matters. Those on the outside forget these are young men in new situations and new systems. They have to deal with new coaches and newfound fame and riches. It can be a lot.

For Ekwonu, the transition should be a little smoother than it is for a typical rookie since the Charlotte native gets to play close to home.

The Panthers rightly passed on a quarterback. The team didn't need to force the selection of a signal-caller in what's clearly a weak position group. Instead, the organization now has a complete offensive line to protect whomever is behind center.

Carolina's addition of this year's sixth overall pick, as well as veterans Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett, should significantly elevate the Panthers' trench play.