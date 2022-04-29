Ickey Ekwonu is a coach's "dream come true"

Doeren marveled as he thought back on the highlights from pancaking multiple Wake Forest players in one of his first starts at guard, to a trick play against Miami later in his career in which he "put about three or four guys on the ground on the same play."

"But to get where he is here tonight, his level of humility never changed," Doeren said. "You want all the kids you coach to be successful, but to see someone as grounded as he is, is really cool to watch."

Campen could barely bear to watch, as he saw five defensive players come off the board to allow Ekwonu to fall into his lap. For a guy who will let a profanity slip from time to time, you'd forgive him if he had a few Thursday night.

"In my opinion he was the best lineman in the draft, And when someone like that starts to fall down to you, it's like 'Holy smokes.'"

Smokes?

"I'm getting better at the mic," Campen laughed.

And his room got better as well, as the Panthers now have the ability to move Brady Christensen inside to guard, to go along with newcomers Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman to give them talent like they haven't enjoyed in years.

"It's special, when you get the best player at his position in the draft, it's extremely exciting," Campen said. "At the same time, we have 13 guys that were on the roster, and now he's number 14. At the end of the day, he's going to come in and take a seat just like everyone else and work and perform, and do the things that are necessary to get him better."

And Campen is sure of that, because every coach he's had along the way has a similar story.