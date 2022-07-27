Live Updates: First practice of training camp, July 27

Mayfield calls today a “great start.”— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
“Not excited about some of the throws, accuracy wise.” pic.twitter.com/SfUFvFxQEh
Rhule: Want QBs to be careful with the ball, but also want them to be aggressive when the time is right.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
Mayfield in particular took more shots downfield today (with the 2s and against the 2s), and Rhule thinks as he develops more timing, more of them will be completed.
Couple drops today in 7-on-7 near end zone. Damien Wilson dropped INT on ball from Sam Darnold. Now Ian Thomas dropped ball in end zone from Darnold.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 27, 2022
Next play: Darnold zips ball to Tommy Tremble, who grabs TD.
Next play: Darnold to Thomas who holds on for TD.
Gonna take a bit to get timing down. Baker Mayfield has tried to go deep twice to Brandon Zylstra, but both fell incomplete.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 27, 2022
Brady Christensen took the first rep of a run drill at LT with Michael Jordan at LG.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
A few snaps later, it was LT Ekwonu and LG Christensen.
As with QBs, they’re going to rotate and look at a lot of combinations. Cats are going to have to win jobs.
First one of camp for CMC⛺️ pic.twitter.com/AE6MxWFFvI— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022
Good to be back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ItjIuTwQfD— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022
Brian Burns among a large group of players wearing Guardian Caps as a protective measure.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
Even in non-contact practices it’s a good idea. pic.twitter.com/JlubEXHHa4
Sam and Baker. Training camp day 1. pic.twitter.com/Fq10Hw07gl— Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) July 27, 2022
We skip to work around here 💫@idjmoore pic.twitter.com/N4sLyG6Grj— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022
Random things I noticed: Jeremy Chinn was the first of a few who chose to give some pre-practice autographs, DJ Moore skipped onto the field, Ickey Ekwonu got some real big cheers. we’re underway at Wofford.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2022
The first practice of 2022 training camp is officially underway! pic.twitter.com/63ydvywaeK— Kristen Balboni (@KristenBalboni) July 27, 2022
We got this.
No practice for Jaycee Horn today, precautionary. https://t.co/CYK3i2sL7Y— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield walking on together. pic.twitter.com/NxUbPVHV6a— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2022
Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP listhttps://t.co/sAXEcc9ynN— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022
Ya can’t hide it 😁@ChinnJeremy2 pic.twitter.com/6in18JFDR9— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022
QBs here‼️ pic.twitter.com/BbLbtuUtqv— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield walk out together pic.twitter.com/XOYUSF4odn— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 27, 2022
Matt Corral first guy out pic.twitter.com/msGcpkprkn— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) July 27, 2022
Matt Corral is the first man out. pic.twitter.com/PnbfmkDpXv— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
Seeing that 79 makes it a little more real that the local kid at a position of huge need was there at No. 6.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022
Unclear if that’s a Zylstra or Chris Weinke next door. Must commit a journalism. pic.twitter.com/iXqjZ3umsm
July 27, 2022
Training camp SZN pic.twitter.com/ddXT4SKQ41— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) July 27, 2022
Fans. Autographs. It’s training camp now. pic.twitter.com/oTg5JKlxob— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022