Live Updates: First practice of training camp, July 27

Jul 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM

Related Content

Brian Burns working to lead defense "from good to great"

The Panthers' defensive end is looking to create energy, and to continue to develop as a pass-rusher.

Camp Observations: Baker Mayfield makes his debut

The new quarterback worked with the second team Wednesday, and had a mixed bag of passes and fashion choices.

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

The second-year cornerback can be activated at any time, but won't practice Wednesday.

Shaq Thompson placed on PUP list before training camp

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin isn't here, but the rest of the roster is ready for Wednesday's first practice.

Camp Notebook: Christian McCaffrey ready to roll

The running back is healthy and excited to start, and also has a dorm room that's the envy of his teammates.

DJ Moore: QB competition raises the level everywhere

The veteran wideout said the attention on quarterbacks 'boosts everybody's competitiveness.'

Live Updates: 2022 Training Camp Move-In Day

View tweets from Panthers reporters as players move in to Wofford College on Tuesday.

Quarterback competition about to begin

With the Panthers reporting to Spartanburg on Tuesday, head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to seeing Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the field.

Training camp storylines: What to look for in Spartanburg

The Panthers are coming off a busy offseason, making a number of key changes which should result in a more competitive roster.

Training Camp 101: What to know for attending Panthers Camp 2022

Everything you need to know before making a trek for Camp Wofford for Panthers training camp.

Heading to camp with a new-look coaching staff

The Panthers added experience at a number of positions this offseason, as they work to improve some key areas.

