Live Updates: Training camp practice on Friday, August 5 for unified practice with Gaffney HS

Aug 05, 2022 at 09:57 AM

Gaffney HS football has "dreams" realized in unified practice

Members of the Gaffney High School football team had a chance see a professional football practice up close. The Panthers had a chance to reminisce.

Camp Observations: McCaffrey feels "great" with practice plan

The star running back is comfortable with his training camp plan, and the Panthers had a couple new players sidelined Friday.

Steve Smith Sr. takes over Panthers Twitter account

See all of the posts from Smith's take-over on Friday.

Tommy Tremble makes memories on the other side of autographs

The Panthers' second-year tight end is getting the chance to put smiles on fans' faces just like he experienced when he was younger.

Panthers sign cornerback Tae Hayes

Hayes was on the practice squad last year, and adds depth in the secondary after a few injuries in training camp.

Ask the Old Guy: Letters from camp, and Canton

With training camp hitting its stride, and Hall of Fame weekend upon us, it's a big weekend for the Mailbag.

Panthers waive long snapper Thomas Fletcher

A sixth-round pick last year, Fletcher spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

C.J. Saunders keeps earning notice, making plays

The second-year wideout knows he's been overlooked (a lot), but has earned the respect of his teammates on the field, because he's getting it done.

Camp Observations: Turnovers mounting

That's a good news/bad news situation, but the defense was making plays in Wednedsday's practice.

Live Updates: Training camp practice on Wednesday, August 3

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Wednesday's practice at training camp.

Camp Observations: Robbie Anderson speeding up in camp

Jaycee Horn continues to work his way back, so he's ready for the regular season.

