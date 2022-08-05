Live Updates: Training camp practice on Friday, August 5 for unified practice with Gaffney HS

Whole lotta football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3a9Ef6pVEE— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 5, 2022
Here are my observations from today at Panthers training camp, ready for your eyes to read! https://t.co/cuvKAlntzr— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Tommy Tremble works to get to as many fans as he can when he's signing autographs at training camp.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
It's because he knows the impact of a signature firsthand.
Austin Corbett was out today with an ingrown toenail, Matt Rhule said.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Other notes: Stephen Sullivan is away dealing with a family matter. Jaycee Horn, who wasn't in pads today, could be back early next week, Rhule says.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Terrace Marshall Jr. was in a red jersey due to "lower leg strain," but it shouldn't be too long, Rhule says.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Sam Darnold has connected with Brandon Zylstra and CJ Saunders for TDs in red zone drills. Darnold took first team reps in this one— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Aaaand Baker Mayfield is with the 1s in team drills.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Robbie Anderson has speed and jumps. He just hopped up to grab a Darnold pass, really having a solid camp the last few days— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Sam Darnold is taking the first reps with the 1s in 7-on-7, but — as we’ve been told many, many times — expect Baker Mayfield to get his time with the first team too.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Matt Corral is coming along. Just delivered a real nice TD pass to Keith Kirkwood in 2-on-2. Nice grab from Kirkwood, too.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Panthers taking some break time to watch Gaffney HS practice on an adjacent field.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
SUCH a cool opportunity for these young athletes.
Christian McCaffrey is out here doing some flips during break/hydrate time. He seems to be in a real fun mood today— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Just spotted him in a red jersey going on the bike https://t.co/iJl99Bur8T— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
I do not see Terrace Marshall Jr. here at the start of practice— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
Jaycee Horn not even in shells today as Panthers continue to bring him back slowly.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 5, 2022
Fun things first, it’s unified practice day with Gaffney High School.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
The reigning SCHSL 5A state champions are visiting training camp today, where they’ll join the Panthers in pre-practice position drills and warmups, and get a chance to embed with the team for the day. pic.twitter.com/p7JqTMKkGk
Happy Friday!— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) August 5, 2022
It’s a beautiful day to have a beautiful day at Wofford. I’ll have you covered with all things camp while @daringantt is in Canton!
