Mills family welcomed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

"I looked over at the spot, and I said, that's a nice space, that's a nice home for that," Melanie Mills said. "It's...I don't want to say eerie, because that's not the right word. But you can feel the spirit of the players in that room. When you glance in, it's almost a sense of mystery.

"You've heard the stories about those busts talking to each other at night. I kind of believe that's true. And I think that Sam's going to have a few stories to contribute to that conversation when his bust gets in there."

The busts are arranged on the wall by class, in alphabetical order, three, two, and three. That means Mills should occupy the space at the bottom of the second column for the Class of 2022, a little bit under eye level. That seems fitting for a 5-foot-9 linebacker who was never supposed to be big enough to make it in football at all, much less make it to the Hall of Fame.

But in the class of 2021, it's the spot occupied by Peyton Manning's.