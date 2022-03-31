My View: Behind the scenes of the free agency set

Throughout my career, I've wanted to create a set with mirrors and light, and this was a chance to bring this vision to life. I worked with Ryan Maloney from Carolina Theatrical to build the set. Overall, the platform and footprint of the set is an eight-by-eight-foot square. Each of the side walls is 6-feet in length, with the front edge at 8-foot-3 tall, angling down to 4-foot-3. Since this wall is sitting on a platform, the total height from floor to top is approximately 8-foot-8. The small back wall is 2-foot-6 wide and 4-foot-3 tall. The set is made of wood, while the ceiling and floor are covered with mirror plexiglass.