Shaq Thompson placed on PUP list before training camp

Jul 26, 2022 at 02:52 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Shaq Thompson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson will begin camp on the active-physically unable to perform list, though he's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Thompson, who had a minor knee procedure this offseason, will likely miss a few week's worth of practice time in camp, though he's also going to be active around the field. He can be activated any time, and this is largely an extension of his work during OTAs.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thompson will again work as a sort-of assistant coach during practice, allowing him to share his knowledge of the defense with a group of younger players and newcomers.

Also Tuesday, general manager Scott Fitterer said that veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin wasn't here.

He said Melvin was making a personal decision about his future, and may or may not report. The 32-year-old Melvin played in 10 games last year, with two starts. The Panthers remain deep at the position.

Fitterer said the team was still looking at a number of options in their search for defensive line depth (both inside and at pass-rusher), though there was nothing imminent with any of the veterans they've contacted this offseason.

PHOTOS: Panthers arrive to 2022 training camp

View photos from Wofford as Panthers players arrive for the start of the 2022 training camp.

QB Sam Darnold
1 / 43

QB Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 43

RB Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 43

RB Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB Shaq Thompson
4 / 43

LB Shaq Thompson

Image from iOS
5 / 43
WR DJ Moore
6 / 43

WR DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Jeremy Chinn
7 / 43

S Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR DJ Moore
8 / 43

WR DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR DJ Moore
9 / 43

WR DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Jeremy Chinn
10 / 43

S Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Jeremy Chinn
11 / 43

S Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB Baker Mayfield
12 / 43

QB Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T Ikem Ekwonu
13 / 43

T Ikem Ekwonu

S Jeremy Chinn
14 / 43

S Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 43

QB Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB Sam Darnold
16 / 43

QB Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT Derrick Brown
17 / 43

DT Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 43

QB Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT Derrick Brown
19 / 43

DT Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
20 / 43

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR Robbie Anderson
21 / 43

WR Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT Derrick Brown
22 / 43

DT Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB Myles Hartsfield
23 / 43

DB Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Brian Burns
24 / 43

DE Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE Darryl Johnson
25 / 43

DE Darryl Johnson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB Donte Jackson
26 / 43

CB Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K Zane Gonzalez
27 / 43

K Zane Gonzalez

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T Cameron Erving
28 / 43

T Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB Frankie Luvu
29 / 43

LB Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR Rashard Higgins
30 / 43

WR Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT Derrick Brown
31 / 43

DT Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB P.J. Walker
32 / 43

QB P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB P.J. Walker
33 / 43

QB P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn
34 / 43

CB Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB Jaycee Horn
35 / 43

CB Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE Tommy Tremble
36 / 43

TE Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE Ian Thomas
37 / 43

TE Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Juston Burris
38 / 43

S Juston Burris

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE Ian Thomas
39 / 43

TE Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Jeremy Chinn
40 / 43

S Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S Juston Burris
41 / 43

S Juston Burris

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT Daviyon Nixon
42 / 43

DT Daviyon Nixon

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
20220726_Arrivals-018
43 / 43
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Related Content

news

Camp Notebook: Christian McCaffrey ready to roll

The running back is healthy and excited to start, and also has a dorm room that's the envy of his teammates.

news

DJ Moore: QB competition raises the level everywhere

The veteran wideout said the attention on quarterbacks 'boosts everybody's competitiveness.'

news

Live Updates: 2022 Training Camp Move-In Day

View tweets from Panthers reporters as players move in to Wofford College on Tuesday.

news

Quarterback competition about to begin

With the Panthers reporting to Spartanburg on Tuesday, head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to seeing Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the field.

news

Training camp storylines: What to look for in Spartanburg

The Panthers are coming off a busy offseason, making a number of key changes which should result in a more competitive roster.

news

Training Camp 101: What to know for attending Panthers Camp 2022

Everything you need to know before making a trek for Camp Wofford for Panthers training camp.

news

Heading to camp with a new-look coaching staff

The Panthers added experience at a number of positions this offseason, as they work to improve some key areas.

news

Ask The Old Guy: It's almost time for training camp

In this week's mailbag, we get ready for Spartanburg, and the round-the-clock coverage that comes with it.

news

Veteran and rookie number changes before camp

After Baker Mayfield's arrival triggered some switches, a few guys have new looks entering training camp.

news

Fan Fest tickets are NOW ON SALE

Enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 11.

news

Make plans for Panthers Back Together Saturday at Wofford on July 30

The free fan event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with entertainment performances, fun games and Panthers practice.

