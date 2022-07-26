Shaq Thompson placed on PUP list before training camp

Thompson, who had a minor knee procedure this offseason, will likely miss a few week's worth of practice time in camp, though he's also going to be active around the field. He can be activated any time, and this is largely an extension of his work during OTAs.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thompson will again work as a sort-of assistant coach during practice, allowing him to share his knowledge of the defense with a group of younger players and newcomers.

Also Tuesday, general manager Scott Fitterer said that veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin wasn't here.

He said Melvin was making a personal decision about his future, and may or may not report. The 32-year-old Melvin played in 10 games last year, with two starts. The Panthers remain deep at the position.