Camp Notebook: Christian McCaffrey ready to roll

Jul 26, 2022 at 01:43 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Christian McCaffrey
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Christian McCaffrey has a zest for training camp.

The Panthers' star running back said he doesn't have to "survive" practice under the hot Spartanburg sun; in fact, he sees it as a blessing, and even makes the experience of staying in Wofford's dorms as luxurious as he can.

Couple McCaffrey's gratitude and enthusiasm with the fact he's fully healthy (and that he knows what the first question is going to be), and the grin across his face tells the story.

"I feel great, feel the best I've ever felt," McCaffrey said. "I'm ready to go. I know my teammates are as well, and we're all excited to be here."

Related Links

McCaffrey has only played in 10 games across the last two seasons due to a string of injuries, and he said he's made some changes "here and there" to his offseason regimen.

But as far as training camp is concerned, head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey's workload is slated to be largely the same as years prior, though the Panthers are open to other adjustments due to McCaffrey's age.

The 26-year-old is going into his sixth year in the league, and did not play in the preseason last year.

"We're going to do maybe a couple things different in training camp, but I think our training camps with Christian have been right," Rhule said. "I think he's entered the season and been really healthy and productive early.

"But he is a year older. As players get older, they get a little bit more break-in time and all those things. So we might give him some time here and there."

McCaffrey is adding attention to recovery during training camp, with his room at Wofford equally ready for treatment and relaxation — as upscale as he can make a dorm.

"(It's) definitely a bougie room, I'd say probably the bougiest room on the team," McCaffrey said. "I like to come back and make it comfortable. It looks like half of a treatment room and half of a Four Seasons room."

– One day after Rhule said he's looking for the defense to jump "from good to great" at this year's training camp, third-year safety Jeremy Chinn offered his interpretation of what that means both for him as an individual and the defense as a unit.

More turnovers.

"It looks like taking the ball away," Chinn said. "Our turnover margin last year was not where we wanted it to be, so this year, taking the ball away is our next step."

Chinn finished 2021 with a team-high 106 tackles along with one sack and one interception.

The Panthers tallied 16 takeaways against 29 giveaways last season, resulting in a -13 turnover differential which was tied for second-to-last in the league.

– New quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived in camp Tuesday morning with veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Mayfield's trade from the Browns was made official just under three weeks ago, and he's since taken time to get to know his teammates and the playbook – as demonstrated from his throwing session with pass catchers and fellow quarterbacks.

And Thompson, a Carolina veteran headed into his eighth year, pulled in with the newest Panther to the dorms at Wofford.

Rhule said Thompson won't be participating in training camp as he recovers from a minor knee procedure, though he believes the linebacker will be back for Week 1 against Cleveland

– All Panthers expected to report to training camp arrived Tuesday, including safety Xavier Woods, Rhule said. Woods missed OTAs and minicamp while dealing with a family matter.

PHOTOS: Panthers arrive to 2022 training camp

View photos from Wofford as Panthers players arrive for the start of the 2022 training camp.

Image from iOS (18)
1 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (16)
2 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (4)
3 / 21
Image from iOS (17)
4 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS
5 / 21
Image from iOS (13)
6 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (11)
7 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (14)
8 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (15)
9 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (12)
10 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (6)
11 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (9)
12 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Baker Mayfield
13 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (5)
14 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (7)
15 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I9234
16 / 21
Image from iOS (10)
17 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (19)
18 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (20)
19 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Image from iOS (21)
20 / 21
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I9233
21 / 21
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
cmc-signs

Training Camp Newsletter

Sign up for the training camp newsletter and enter for a chance to win a signed mini-helmet from either Christian McCaffrey or Jaycee Horn.

Related Content

news

DJ Moore: QB competition raises the level everywhere

The veteran wideout said the attention on quarterbacks 'boosts everybody's competitiveness.'

news

Live Updates: 2022 Training Camp Move-In Day

View tweets from Panthers reporters as players move in to Wofford College on Tuesday.

news

Quarterback competition about to begin

With the Panthers reporting to Spartanburg on Tuesday, head coach Matt Rhule is looking forward to seeing Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the field.

news

Training camp storylines: What to look for in Spartanburg

The Panthers are coming off a busy offseason, making a number of key changes which should result in a more competitive roster.

news

Training Camp 101: What to know for attending Panthers Camp 2022

Everything you need to know before making a trek for Camp Wofford for Panthers training camp.

news

Heading to camp with a new-look coaching staff

The Panthers added experience at a number of positions this offseason, as they work to improve some key areas.

news

Ask The Old Guy: It's almost time for training camp

In this week's mailbag, we get ready for Spartanburg, and the round-the-clock coverage that comes with it.

news

Veteran and rookie number changes before camp

After Baker Mayfield's arrival triggered some switches, a few guys have new looks entering training camp.

news

Fan Fest tickets are NOW ON SALE

Enjoy a night of football, fireworks and fun at the team's annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 11.

news

Make plans for Panthers Back Together Saturday at Wofford on July 30

The free fan event begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday night with entertainment performances, fun games and Panthers practice.

Advertising