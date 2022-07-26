Camp Notebook: Christian McCaffrey ready to roll

McCaffrey has only played in 10 games across the last two seasons due to a string of injuries, and he said he's made some changes "here and there" to his offseason regimen.

But as far as training camp is concerned, head coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey's workload is slated to be largely the same as years prior, though the Panthers are open to other adjustments due to McCaffrey's age.

The 26-year-old is going into his sixth year in the league, and did not play in the preseason last year.

"We're going to do maybe a couple things different in training camp, but I think our training camps with Christian have been right," Rhule said. "I think he's entered the season and been really healthy and productive early.

"But he is a year older. As players get older, they get a little bit more break-in time and all those things. So we might give him some time here and there."

McCaffrey is adding attention to recovery during training camp, with his room at Wofford equally ready for treatment and relaxation — as upscale as he can make a dorm.