Training camp storylines: What to look for in Spartanburg

Defensive replacements

The Panthers lost a couple of veteran leaders in free agency, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore going to the Colts, and outside linebacker Haason Reddick going to Philadelphia.

Replacing them will fall on a number of younger players and those trying to fight for bigger roles.

The secondary remains deep, after they brought back cornerback Donte Jackson. With 2021 first-rounder Jaycee Horn healthy again and CJ Henderson feeling more comfortable after coming over in a midseason trade, the Panthers still have plenty of top-shelf talent at the position.

Replacing Reddick is more complicated, as there's no like-for-like alternative on the roster. They're hoping Frankie Luvu can bring some of his trademark energy in an expanded role, and that Yetur Gross-Matos can stay on the field and develop (which could also help the run defense).

They added interior pass-rusher Matt Ioannidis on a one-year deal, which should help if he returns to pre-injury form (he had 16.0 sacks in 2018 and 2019 with Washington), and linebacker Damien Wilson gives them a bigger presence in the middle.