Training Camp 101: What to know for attending Panthers Camp 2022

CHARLOTTE - Panthers training camp is officially back. Full force. Full access, full autographs... full Spartanburg heat.
Fans coming to training camp this year will see that things feel back to normal, and that's a good thing.
If you came to camp in 2019 or prior, much of what you'll find feels very familiar, but we'll still run through the major points to know:
- Training camp is free and open to the public with first-come, first-serve general seating on the hill alongside Field 2. Standing room returns this year behind the back end zones on the left and toward the Field 1 entrance, so fans can get even closer to all the action during practice.
- AUTOGRAPHS ARE BACK. Fans are able to congregate along the fence line at Field 1 before and after practice as players walk by for a chance to have them come over and sign items.
- Fans do not have to wear face coverings or show proof of vaccination. All fans entering camp implicitly agree to the Fan Code of Conduct here.
- Back Together Saturday returns this year at Gibbs Stadium on July 30 at 7 p.m. The event will include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor's Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games and sponsor activations. Click here for more information.
- Click here to view the entire training camp schedule for 2022. Camp only goes through August 10 this year, so make sure to make plans early on.
- Parking is free and most lots offer a quick and easy walk to the practice fields. Click here for directions and parking information.
- Need to get geared up? Click here to enter to win a training camp essentials pack with all the best gear for camp.
Even if you won't be able to make it to Spartanburg this year, you can still follow along with exclusive coverage from the Panthers. Every day, post-practice interviews with players and coaches will be live streamed on Panthers Twitter and YouTube as well as Panthers.com and the Panthers app.
During practice, Panthers.com will have live updates from the field as the Panthers digital team gives you views from the sidelines.
Every morning, fans can receive a curated newsletter from senior writer Darin Gantt and new writer Augusta Stone. Click here to sign up.